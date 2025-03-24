Blockdaemon Named “Best DeFi Infrastructure Platform” in 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Blockdaemon , the leading U.S. headquartered institutional-grade crypto infrastructure company, has been selected as winner of the “Best DeFi Infrastructure Platform” award in the 9th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Blockdaemon allows businesses to quickly deploy and iterate innovative blockchain applications. The infrastructure platform is a foundational layer to the blockchain industry, enabling participants to transact, stake and earn via nodes in one simple interface with institutional-grade security, scalability and reliability. The company supports 60+ blockchain networks.

Blockdaemon’s DeFi API offers a single access point to a wide range of DeFi services. Institutional customers benefit from the company’s focused and scalable solutions, enabling them to build or enhance DeFi-related products and services. More information about Blockdaemon’s Defi API offerings can be found at https://www.blockdaemon.com/api/defi.

This news follows Blockdaemon’s announcement that it is acquiring leading API provider expand.network. With the acquisition, Blockdaemon will add significant value to its clients by providing a unified API for transacting in DeFi and sourcing on-chain data. This complements Blockdaemon’s comprehensive suite of institutional blockchain infrastructure, which includes a full ‘node stack’ designed to help businesses transform into blockchain-driven enterprises.

“By integrating Blockdaemon users gain blockchain access, including scalability, industry-leading SLAs, and all you need in one access point. As the digital asset class continues to grow in both demand and credibility with financial services and publicly traded companies, the challenge is now increasing demand for enterprise-grade infrastructure to enable secure, compliant and scalable DeFi,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “We’re thrilled to award Blockdaemon ‘Best DeFi Infrastructure Platform’ or their commitment to the future of decentralized finance, providing secure, stable and regulatable on-and off ramps that help grow the entire blockchain ecosystem.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

“Running nodes almost a decade ago really drove home the lack of viable existing infrastructure at the time. I’m proud of the Blockdaemon platform and our team for delivering and enhancing a platform that exists to support the growing market for blockchain services,” said Konstantin Richter, CEO and Founder of Blockdaemon. “Thank you to FinTech Breakthrough for this incredible recognition.”

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.