StarTree Awarded 2025 Confluent Data Flow ISV Partner of the Year – APAC

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarTree , the cloud-based real-time analytics company, today announced it has been named the 2025 Confluent Data Flow ISV Partner of the Year - APAC. The award recognizes StarTree’s exceptional commitment to driving customer value through Confluent’s data streaming platform, alongside other global Confluent partners.

"We’re incredibly honored to be named the 2025 Confluent Data Flow ISV Platform Partner of the Year for APAC. This recognition highlights the powerful synergy between StarTree and Confluent—bringing together best-in-class data streaming and real-time analytics platforms to help businesses unlock the full potential of their data,” said Jen Murphy, VP, Channels & Alliances, StarTree. "Confluent provides the foundation for streaming data at scale, while StarTree ensures that data is instantly analyzed and actionable. Together, we enable organizations to make faster, smarter decisions, and we’re excited to keep pushing the boundaries of real-time analytics with Confluent."

The Confluent Partner Awards for APAC recognizes regional partners that go above and beyond to deliver transformative customer value with data streaming–whether that’s through real-time business solutions or implementing cutting-edge technologies. The 10 regional award categories reflect the many ways partners across system integrations, cloud service providers, and technology partners leverage Confluent’s complete data streaming platform to connect, stream, govern, and process data as it happens.

StarTree provided outstanding services and solutions as the Data Flow ISV Partner of the Year – APAC. This award recognizes a partner that leveraged Confluent to create and deliver a comprehensive and compelling solution that made a significant impact across an industry and/or region.

"The Asia Pacific market thrives on the power of interconnected ecosystems, where success is achieved through strong regional collaboration," said Sandeep Shirodkar, Director of Partner Success APAC, Confluent. “Our 2025 Confluent Partner Awards in Asia Pacific demonstrate the exceptional impact local partnerships have in transforming how businesses operate with data streaming across diverse economies. Together, we are accelerating results for real-time outcomes.”

StarTree and Confluent are a natural fit, seamlessly combining the strengths of real-time streaming and real-time analytics into a unified data platform. Both Apache Kafka® and Apache Pinot®, the open-source technologies respectively behind Confluent and StarTree, originated at LinkedIn to address the challenges of traditional batch-based data systems—enabling businesses to move from delayed insights to instant intelligence. Today, this partnership continues to redefine what’s possible with real-time data. With Confluent providing a best-in-class data streaming platform and StarTree delivering sub-second analytics at scale, organizations can unlock the full value of their data as it flows.

In 2024, StarTree consumed more data than any other real-time database natively integrated with Confluent Cloud. StarTree was also recognized as Confluent’s 2023 Integration ISV Partner of the Year, highlighting our sustained commitment to each other and the immense value we jointly bring to the market.

StarTree continues to thrive as a trusted and strategic partner in the channel, driving growth and innovation with its real-time analytics solutions. By offering seamless integrations with leading platforms such as Confluent, Tableau, AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, StarTree empowers its channel partners to deliver scalable and reliable insights that simplify complex business challenges. With a strong focus on collaboration, StarTree provides its ecosystem of hyperscalers, technology providers, and system integrators with the tools, resources, and expertise necessary to succeed in the rapidly evolving data landscape. Through flexible purchasing options in top cloud marketplaces and a commitment to building long-term relationships, StarTree ensures that its partners have everything they need to meet the dynamic needs of modern enterprises, ultimately delivering transformative value to customers worldwide.

At StarTree, we understand the urgency of the on-demand economy and help businesses like Citi, Stripe, DoorDash, Nubank, Zomato, and Dialpad deliver real-time analytics into their user-facing applications. StarTree Cloud, powered by Apache Pinot™, is a fully-managed real-time analytics Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS). StarTree’s platform is built to power insights for millions of users at massive speed and scale, and a fraction of the cost of alternatives. Whether user-facing apps, or backend APIs and microservices, real-time analytics are now a required component powering internal and customer-facing dashboards. With StarTree, customers unlock the full potential of their data while exceeding millions of user expectations. StarTree is closely partnered with analytics leaders such as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Confluent, Databricks and others to help customers achieve their real-time analytics goals.

