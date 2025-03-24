Natural Disaster Management Market Global Outlook to 2029, with NEC, Hexagon, Nokia, Xylem, ESRI, Everbridge, SuperMap, Sadeem Technology, Lumineye, Nanometrics, OroraTech, Kinemetrics and SeismicAI

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Disaster Management Market by Solution (Seismic Warning & Monitoring Systems, Flood Beacons, Lightning Detectors), Application (Volcano Detection, Forest Fire Detection, Landslide Detection, Earthquake Detection) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market study covers the natural disaster management market size across different segments. It aims to estimate the market size and the growth potential across different segments, including components (hardware, solutions, and services), systems, areas of application, and regions. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



The Natural Disaster Management market is estimated to be USD 63.95 billion in 2024 to USD 114.04 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2024 to 2029. As global warming rapidly alters weather patterns and causes higher risks for flooding and storm surges on coastal people, natural hazards and climate disasters have been witnessing a heightened occurrence and increasing severity. Among their causes are climate change and the increased intensity of weather-related disasters, more intense floods, droughts, rising wildfires.



Deforestation, along with unstructured urbanization and land use, raises the impact of such disasters and their vulnerability. Data across the globe depicts an alarming rate of increase in natural disasters during the past few decades with meteorological events getting more intense and more frequent. Thus, disaster management must urgently take up preventive interventions, such as early warning, climate change adaptation, and disaster-resilient infrastructure. In this way, governments, industries, and communities must come together to address the risk reduction and preparedness agenda to minimize the hit from the humanitarian effects of these disasters.



During the forecast period, the Seismic Warning and Monitoring System contributed the largest market share in the natural disaster management market



In the natural disaster arena, seismic warning and monitoring solutions assume a significant function by offering early detection, real-time alerts, and impact assessments to save lives and reduce infrastructure damage. These systems use a combination of seismic sensors, accelerometers, and GPS monitoring to detect ground movement and characterize earthquake intensity. Advanced early warning systems utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), enabling real-time processing of seismic data to aid governments and businesses in taking preventive action to prevent power plants from going online or halting transportation networks before the severe shaking arrives. Large entities like the US Geological Survey (USGS), Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), and private enterprises continually enhance such systems for enhanced earthquake resilience.



The weather monitoring application segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Predictive analytics, early warning systems, and real-time weather data can all be used to help manage natural catastrophes, including hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and storms. By combining satellite data, Internet of Things devices, and weather station feeds, this application provides users with real-time updates on temperature, humidity, wind speed, and precipitation. An artificial intelligence (AI)-based analytics system aids in forecasting weather extremes, enabling authorities to take the appropriate measures in advance. This emergency response coordination system is intended to speed up relief efforts and links local communities with the first responders and other government offices. The application has a citizen-reporting function that improves accuracy through local dissemination of weather conditions through images and videos.



Asia Pacific will register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The Asia-Pacific region is one of the world's most disaster-afflicted regions, with a high frequency and intensity of natural disasters like earthquakes, typhoons, tsunamis, floods, droughts, and wildfires. The region is set to undergo significant growth opportunities in the coming years, with countries such as India, China, Australia, and New Zealand expected to experience high growth rates. The region's governments are investing in advanced natural disaster solutions to reduce natural disaster problems.



Urbanization, climate change, and geographical exposure are among the factors that fuel the rising frequency and intensity of these disasters, and hence disaster management is extremely important. Governments around the region have developed early warning systems, disaster risk reduction planning, and resilient infrastructure schemes in efforts to de-risk. Regional governments are supported by international organizations, such as the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), through funding, research, and technological solutions to build disaster resilience.



Competitive Landscape

The major players in the Natural Disaster management market are NEC (Japan), Hexagon (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Xylem (US), Esri (US), Everbridge (US), Blackberry (Canada), Vaisala (Finland), SAS Institute (US), SuperMap (China), Sadeem Technology (Saudi Arabia), Lumineye (US), Venti LLC (US), SimpliSafe (US), One Concern (US), Trinity Mobility (India), F24 (England), Alertus Technology (US), OroraTech (Germany), Dryad Networks (Germany), GeoSIG (Switzerland), Kinemetrics (US), Nanometrics (Canada), Sanlien Technology (China), Telegrafia (Slovakia), SeismicAI (Israel), and OTT HydroMet (Germany). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Natural Disaster management market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Escalating frequency and intensity of climate-related disasters, technological advancements in IoT and AI, Increased government and regulatory focus), restraints (Funding limitations in developing regions, Interoperability and data integration issues, Lack of skilled personnel and training), opportunities (Expansion of remote sensing and satellite technologies, Development of AI-Powered predictive analytics, Growth of public-private partnerships) and challenges (Cybersecurity vulnerabilities, Data privacy and ethical concerns, Rapid urbanization and natural land encroachment) influencing the growth of the Natural Disaster management market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the natural disaster management market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the natural disaster management market across various regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the natural disaster management market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 323 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $63.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $114.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Natural Disaster Management Market

Natural Disaster Management Market, by Component

Natural Disaster Management Market, by Solution

Natural Disaster Management Market, by Application

Natural Disaster Management Market, by Communication System

Natural Disaster Management Market, by End-user

North America: Natural Disaster Management Market, by Top Three Solutions and End-users

Market Dynamics

Drivers Escalating Frequency and Intensity of Climate-Related Disasters Technological Advancements in IoT and AI Increased Government Initiatives and Regulatory Frameworks

Restraints Funding Limitations in Emerging Economies Interoperability and Data Integration Issues Lack of Skilled Personnel and Training

Opportunities Expansion of Remote Sensing and Satellite Technologies Development of AI-Powered Predictive Analytics Growth of Public-Private Partnerships

Challenges Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities Data Privacy and Ethical Concerns Rapid Urbanization and Natural Land Encroachment



Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: St. Louis Emergency Management Agency Enhances Tornado Resilience with Everbridge

Case Study 2: Vaisala Helps Bahaas with Weather Resiliency and Early Warnings

Case Study 3: Sendai City's Drone-Powered Tsunami Preparedness

Case Study 4: Niagara Region Enhances Emergency Response with Athoc's Unified Communication

Case Study 5: Braskem Idesa Sapi Ensures Employee Safety with Fact24'S Crisis Management System

Companies Profiled

NEC

Hexagon

Nokia

Xylem

Esri

Everbridge

Blackberry

Vaisala

SAS Institute

Supermap

Simplisafe

Kinemetrics

Nanometrics

Sanlien Technology

Sadeem Technology

Lumineye

Venti

One Concern

Trinity Mobility

F24

Alertus Technology

Ororatech

Dryad Networks

Geosig

Telegrafia

Seismicai

OTT Hydromet

