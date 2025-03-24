Sylvatex Announces the Appointment of Bruce Rubin to its Board of Directors

Bruce Rubin Brings Extensive Experience in Energy Industry, Project Execution and Strategic Growth

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylvatex (SVX), a Bay Area-based battery materials manufacturing technology company producing lower-cost and lower-carbon cathode active materials (CAM) for electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) batteries, today announced the appointment of Bruce Rubin to its Board of Directors. He will serve as a director, focusing on strategic development for mass market expansion, organizational growth, and identifying funding and growth opportunities for the company.

With over 45 years of executive leadership, operations, and governance experience in the energy, refining, and chemical sectors, Mr. Rubin brings a wealth of expertise to SVX’s Board. He has held various leadership roles, including as CEO of Sunoco Chemicals Inc., Senior Vice President of Sunoco Inc. (2008–2010), and as the first CEO of Braskem America, Inc.. Mr. Rubin’s extensive background in executive governance, particularly in the energy sector, will be invaluable to Sylvatex as it continues to scale its innovative battery technology solutions.

“Bruce’s track record of success, coupled with his deep experience in the energy sector and his expertise in governance, makes him a tremendous asset to Sylvatex as we rapidly scale to meet the demands of the global market. With the growing importance of energy resilience, the markets we serve are growing exponentially and we can leverage the learnings from energy 1.0 to successfully build energy 3.0, ” said Virginia Klausmeier, Founder and CEO of Sylvatex. “His experience with scaling traditional energy companies and his leadership and governance background makes him an ideal board member as we aim to capitalize on the shifting landscape and bridge the gap in the energy markets to support the high growth in energy storage and electric vehicles.”

Mr. Rubin previously served on SVX’s board from its inception to 2016 and has been advising the company in the interim. In addition to his work with SVX, he served on the boards of DISA Global Solutions (a Court Square Capital Partners company) and the M. Holland Company. Both companies had successful exits. He was also an Executive Advisor for Court Square Capital Partners (2013–2015) and an Operating Advisor for The Carlyle Group (2015–2017). He is currently advising several large private equity firms. Mr. Rubin has served on the board of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) (TSX:PPL) since 2017.

“Sylvatex is uniquely positioned at the intersection of chemicals and the energy transition,” said Mr. Rubin. “As demand for sustainable energy solutions increases, I look forward to contributing to Sylvatex’s strategic direction. My background in scaling large projects, building effective governance structures, and leading teams in complex industries will help drive Sylvatex’s success as we continue to innovate in the energy storage and clean technology sectors. The future of energy will require learning from traditional sectors how to scale big projects in the commodities space while embracing the innovations driving the next generation of clean technologies.”

SVX is poised to make a significant impact on the future of energy storage by offering solutions that not only lower costs but also reduce carbon emissions, water, and waste in critical materials for the rapidly growing EV and ESS markets.

About Sylvatex:

Sylvatex (SVX) is driven by the belief that energy resilience can only happen with lower cost and more flexible solutions that benefit all consumers. An advanced manufacturing technology company, SVX's dry process produces cathode active material (CAM) for batteries through a pCAM free novel, chemistry agnostic process using off the shelf equipment, requiring fewer steps and less energy for battery manufacturers. Based in the Bay Area, SVX is addressing cost, supply and carbon challenges in the growing global battery market. To learn more, please visit: www.sylvatex.com .