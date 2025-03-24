TRU Staffing Partners Elevates Four Longtime Leaders to Partners

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning talent agency and five-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing U.S. company, today announced that Jess Barre, Rachael Haher, Annette Habib, and Sarah Roberts have been formally named partners in the business. Having long served as senior leaders at TRU, this elevation reflects their deep impact on the company and its continued growth.

Collectively, Barre, Haher, Habib, and Roberts have dedicated a combined 34 years to TRU Staffing Partners, guiding the careers of thousands of professionals and placing 3,500+ of candidates in key industry roles. Their promotion as partners reinforces TRU’s commitment to diversified leadership and strengthens the organization’s ability to continue delivering top-tier talent solutions for both clients and job seekers.

“Annette, Jess, Rachael, and Sarah have long been instrumental in shaping TRU’s success,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder & CEO of TRU Staffing Partners. “They are the embodiment of our culture, our style of representation, and our future. Making them partners solidifies what they’ve already been doing—leading with expertise and trust.”

As partners, Roberts, Haher, Barre, and Habib will have expanded authority in decision-making, further reinforcing their leadership roles. Their new titles reflect their longstanding contributions to TRU’s growth and industry influence.

For more information about TRU Staffing Partners and its industry-leading talent solutions in Legal AI and AI governance, data privacy, eDiscovery, and cybersecurity, visit www.trustaffingpartners.com.

About TRU Staffing Partners