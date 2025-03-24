ZOOZ Power’s Kinetic Power Booster Powers Ultra-Fast EV Charging at New York Power Authority Work Site in Upstate New York

Tel-Aviv, Israel, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZOOZ Power (Nasdaq and TASE: ZOOZ), a leading provider of flywheel-based power boosters and energy management systems enabling ultra-fast EV charging solutions, is successfully operating its ZOOZTER™-100 kinetic power booster at a New York Power Authority (NYPA) work site in Marcy, N.Y. This, the first deployment of ZOOZ Power’s technology in a power utility in the United States is a significant step toward accelerating the adoption of ultra-fast EV charging in locations with grid constraints.

The ZOOZTER™-100 system, installed in partnership with NYPA, is now actively boosting the grid power and efficiency at the site’s high-power EV charging station. This enables faster and more accessible charging for NYPA fleet and other electric vehicles, delivers extra power to the grid, and intelligently manages the energy distribution with its energy management solution. By leveraging advanced flywheel technology, the system delivers high-power bursts to chargers without placing excessive strain on the local grid, demonstrating a sustainable and cost-effective solution for expanding charging infrastructure.

ZOOZ Power and NYPA are closely monitoring the site’s performance to optimize operations and assess the potential for broader implementation at additional locations.

Launching this first U.S. deployment in the utility market marks an important step in ZOOZ Power’s expansion in North America and its mission to provide high-power, sustainable EV charging solutions worldwide.

"We are thrilled to see our ZOOZTER™-100 in action at this New York Power Authority site and to be able to contribute to the expansion of ultra-fast charging capabilities in New York," said Erez Zimerman, CEO at ZOOZ Power. "This successful site showcases our commitment to supporting the transition to cleaner transportation with innovative, energy-efficient solutions. The ZOOZTER100’s operation demonstrates how it can assist companies to deploy ultra-fast charges without gird limitations."

Alan Ettlinger, NYPA Senior Director of Research, Technology Development and Innovation said, “The integration of ZOOZ Power’s kinetic power boosting technology at our Marcy site is an example of offsetting grid limitations. As we look to further expand EV fast charging in New York State, it is increasingly important to employ innovative solutions that demonstrate flexibility and reliability."

About ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ is a leading provider of flywheel-based power boosting and energy management solutions, enabling the widespread deployment of ultra-fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) while overcoming existing grid limitations.

ZOOZ pioneers its unique flywheel-based power-boosting technology, enabling efficient utilization and power management of a power-limited grid at an EV charging site. Its Flywheel technology allows high-performance, reliable, and cost-effective ultra-fast charging infrastructure.

ZOOZ Power’s sustainable, power-boosting solutions are built with longevity and the environment in mind, helping its customers and partners accelerate the deployment of fast-charging infrastructure, thus facilitating improved utilization rates, better efficiency, greater flexibility, and faster revenues and profitability growth. ZOOZ is publicly traded on NASDAQ and TASE under the ticker ZOOZ

For more information, please visit: www.zoozpower.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

