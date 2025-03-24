Compound Semiconductor Materials Market to Surpass USD 91,034 million by 2035, Driven by 5G and EV Boom | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Compound Semiconductor Materials Market is set for remarkable expansion between 2025 and 2035, driven by increasing adoption in telecommunication, automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics sectors. These advanced materials, including gallium arsenide (GaAs), gallium nitride (GaN), and indium phosphide (InP), offer superior performance compared to traditional semiconductors, enabling high-speed data transmission, enhanced power efficiency, and improved thermal stability. The market is projected to grow from USD 29,973 million in 2025 to USD 91,034 million in 2035, with an impressive CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

North America holds a significant share in the compound semiconductor materials market, driven by strong demand from the telecommunications, aerospace, and defense sectors. The United States leads in GaN-based RF military satellite system amplifiers and radar technologies.

Electric vehicles (EV) are emerging as a critical application area in the compound semiconductor industry, as myriads of EV manufacturers are resorting to MOSFETs or SiC Schottky barrier diodes (SBD) in DC-DC converters .

Get Ahead with Our Report: Request Your Sample Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502D47422D3132343130

Market Growth Drivers

Expanding 5G Infrastructure: The rising deployment of 5G networks requires high-performance semiconductor materials, boosting demand for GaN and SiC-based components.

The rising deployment of 5G networks requires high-performance semiconductor materials, boosting demand for GaN and SiC-based components. Advancements in Electric Vehicles (EVs): The automotive sector is leveraging compound semiconductors to enhance battery efficiency and power electronics in EVs.

The automotive sector is leveraging compound semiconductors to enhance battery efficiency and power electronics in EVs. Increased Demand for High-Frequency Applications: Consumer electronics, satellite communication, and radar systems are witnessing a surge in demand for compound semiconductors due to their ability to operate at high frequencies with minimal power loss.

Consumer electronics, satellite communication, and radar systems are witnessing a surge in demand for compound semiconductors due to their ability to operate at high frequencies with minimal power loss. Government Initiatives for Semiconductor Manufacturing: Countries worldwide are investing heavily in domestic semiconductor production to reduce dependency on imports, further driving market growth.





Key Advancements in Compound Semiconductor Technologies

Recent developments in compound semiconductor technologies have enabled more efficient and cost-effective production methods. Innovations in epitaxial growth techniques, such as Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) and Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD), have enhanced material quality and production scalability. Additionally, improvements in wafer processing and fabrication have led to increased yield and reduced manufacturing costs.

"The compound semiconductor materials market is experiencing an unprecedented growth trajectory, fueled by the rapid adoption of next-gen communication technologies, electric vehicles, and high-frequency applications. Continuous innovations in semiconductor manufacturing and government support will play a crucial role in shaping the industry's future," says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Exhaustive Market Report: A Complete Study! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/compound-semiconductor-materials-market

Compound Semiconductor Materials Adoption to Rise as Industries Turn to 5G Connectivity

Despite finding immense usage in various end-use applications, such as sensor systems, wind turbines, and military systems, the growth of the global compound semiconductor market is underpinned by the telecommunication industry.

5G connectivity is offering huge opportunities for compound semiconductor manufacturers for telecom applications. Growth of the telecommunication industry is primarily driven by rising demand for radio frequency (RF) semiconductor devices. Furthermore, the telecom sector is making rapid advances in both developed and developing regions across the globe.

Technological shift from 3G to 4G/ LTE and now into 5G connectivity has escalated network traffic through smartphones and triggered increased network interferences across communication channels.

Usage of compound semiconductor materials is scaling up in wireless communication, given their high efficiency and speed over silicon-based semiconductors.

As the telecom industry moves towards deployment of 5G connectivity, RF content used per smartphone is likely to shore up, thus translating into increased demand for compound semiconductor materials and devices.

In an effort to fulfill the requirements for 4G and 5G, including linear and saturated efficacy, it is quintessential to incorporate power amplifiers developed with compound semiconductor materials and devices. As such themes gain momentum, players in the compound semiconductor materials market are well-placed for better returns.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The Compound Semiconductor Materials Market is projected to reach USD 91,034 million by 2035 , up from USD 29,973 million in 2025 .

, up from . A CAGR of 11.7% is expected, driven by increasing demand from telecom, automotive, and aerospace industries.

is expected, driven by increasing demand from telecom, automotive, and aerospace industries. Asia-Pacific dominates the market, with significant contributions from China, Japan, and South Korea, due to their strong semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.

dominates the market, with significant contributions from China, Japan, and South Korea, due to their strong semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. Silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) are the fastest-growing materials, with rising applications in power electronics and RF components.

are the fastest-growing materials, with rising applications in power electronics and RF components. The transition towards next-generation semiconductors is accelerating due to ongoing R&D and technological advancements.









Key Players and Market Share Insights

The compound semiconductor materials market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on R&D, strategic collaborations, and capacity expansions. Some leading companies include:

Wolfspeed, Inc.

IQE Plc

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

WIN Semiconductors Corp.

Nichia Corporation

II-VI Incorporated

These companies are investing in novel semiconductor fabrication techniques and increasing production capacities to meet the rising global demand.

Recent Developments

Increased Investment in Semiconductor Foundries: Major semiconductor companies are expanding their manufacturing facilities to address supply chain challenges and growing demand.

Major semiconductor companies are expanding their manufacturing facilities to address supply chain challenges and growing demand. Rising Government Funding: Governments worldwide are rolling out semiconductor investment programs to promote domestic manufacturing and innovation.

Governments worldwide are rolling out semiconductor investment programs to promote domestic manufacturing and innovation. Breakthroughs in GaN and SiC Power Devices: New advancements in power semiconductor technologies are improving energy efficiency and thermal management in electronic devices.



General & Advanced Materials Industry Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/general-and-advanced-materials

Compound Semiconductor Materials Market Segmentation

By Material Type:

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Indium Phosphide (InP)

Zinc Selenide (ZnSe)

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Gallium Phosphorus (GaP)

Aluminum Gallium Indium Phosphide (AlGaInP)

Aluminum Gallium Arsenide (AlGaAs)

By Application:

Laser

Optical Fibers

Photovoltaic Cells

Optical Devices

LED Epitaxial Wafers

Power Amplifiers

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Chemicals & Materials Domain:

The USA and Canada teak veneer sheet market is anticipated to be valued at USD 64.5 million in 2025. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period and reach a value of USD 91.9 million in 2035.

The PV module encapsulant film market is estimated to reach USD 2.87 billion in 2025. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period and garner a value of USD 4.54 billion in 2035.

The market for semiconductor fabrication materials witnessed significant growth in 2024, prompted by increasing investments in semiconductor fabrication plants, restoration of the supply chain post-pandemic, and continuous technological innovations.

The stretchable conductive material industry size is estimated to be valued at USD 962.4 million in 2025.

The Silica for Solution-Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) market is expected to experience substantial growth from 2025 to 2035.

The ready-mix concrete market is reaping the benefits of advanced construction techniques being embraced, which mainly focus on efficiency, sustainability, and durability.

The Copper Foil Market is projected to witness significant expansion between 2025 and 2035, driven by rising demand across multiple industries, particularly in electronics, batteries, and electrical applications.

The global colloidal alumina market was valued at around USD 996.9 Million in 2025.

The Ceramic Membranes North American industry is expected to register high growth during the forecast period.

From USD 209 million in 2020, the worldwide Carbon mold market (2023 to 2025) is anticipated to reach USD 929 million (approx. 7.12% expansion rate) from USD 585 million during the evaluation period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube