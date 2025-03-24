Drone Nerds Announces Strategic Partnership with Wingtra to Enhance Aerial Surveying Solutions

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, a retail and service leader of enterprise UAVs and technology, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Wingtra, the Swiss-based producer of the WingtraOne GEN II, a state-of-the-art vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) mapping drone. This collaboration aims to revolutionize aerial surveying and mapping capabilities for clients across various sectors, including urban planning, mining, construction, agriculture, and environmental monitoring.





The WingtraOne GEN II drone is renowned for its advanced features that set new standards in aerial data collection. It’s capable of flying at speeds up to 16 m/s (36 mph) for up to 59 minutes per flight and can cover large areas efficiently, making it ideal for extensive surveying projects.





Equipped with a full-frame 61 MP camera, the drone captures detailed images with a ground sample distance (GSD) down to 0.7 cm/px, ensuring precise and accurate data for detailed analyses. The integration of a high-precision post-processed kinematic (PPK) GNSS receiver enables absolute horizontal accuracy down to 1 cm without the need for ground control points (GCPs), streamlining the surveying process and reducing fieldwork time. The WingtraOne GEN II's VTOL design allows it to take off and land vertically like a helicopter and transition to efficient fixed-wing flight, providing versatility and operational flexibility in various environments.



Through this partnership, Drone Nerds will integrate WingtraOne GEN II drones into its service offerings, providing clients with another solution for faster, more accurate, and cost-effective aerial surveying solutions. This collaboration underscores Drone Nerd's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of its clients.



"We are excited to partner with Wingtra and incorporate their innovative drone technology into our operations," says Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds. “The WingtraOne GEN II's advanced capabilities will enhance our ability to deliver high-quality data and insights to our clients, enabling them to make informed decisions with greater efficiency.”



About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.



