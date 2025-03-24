NorthStar Moving & Move For Hunger Join Forces to Reduce Food Waste at the 2025 Los Angeles Marathon

Los Angeles, CA, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the eighth year, NorthStar Moving ® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, has partnered with Move For Hunger , a national hunger relief non-profit organization, to ensure surplus food and water from the 40th Los Angeles Marathon, presented by ASICS, didn’t go to waste. As part of their ongoing commitment to fighting hunger, NorthStar Moving picked up and delivered 686 pounds of leftover food from the marathon to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank , helping to nourish local families in need.

"We are honored to put our logistics expertise to work for such an important cause,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “By rescuing these nutritious snacks and beverages, we ensure they reach the people who need them most. Hunger is a challenge we can all help overcome, and as we prepare for our annual summer food drive, we invite everyone to join us in expanding our impact.”

Move for Hunger, which partners with moving companies nationwide to transport donated food to local food banks, recognized NorthStar Moving’s continued dedication to their mission.

“NorthStar Moving has been an invaluable ally in the fight against food waste and hunger,” said Move For Hunger Founder Adam Lowy. “Time and time again, they step up to serve their community, ensuring that perfectly good food reaches families instead of landfills. We are incredibly grateful for their unwavering support.”

On March 16, 2025, over 26,000 runners from around the world participated in the Los Angeles Marathon. In a historic moment, Matt Richtman, an American runner won the LA Marathon for the first time in 31 years, marking an unforgettable race day. Thanks to NorthStar Moving’s efforts, the event also left a lasting impact off the course by directly supporting food-insecure households across the region.

NorthStar Moving has been working with Move For Hunger since 2010 and conducts an annual summer food drive, “Let’s Send Hunger Packing.” To learn more about NorthStar Moving’s food drive initiatives please visit www.northstarmoving.com/community .

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, consistently earns five-star reviews on Yelp & Google and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach and growth including ten Best Places to Work awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger, a 501(c)(3), is working to end hunger and food waste in America. 47 million Americans struggle with hunger while 38% of the food produced in this country goes to waste. By mobilizing moving companies, multifamily apartment communities, corporations, and volunteers, Move For Hunger has delivered more than 58 million pounds of food to food banks and pantries - providing over 48 million meals for those in need. Get your company involved by registering to hold a food drive, fundraiser, or team- building opportunity. Visit moveforhunger.org to learn more about their work and mission.