Ammonium Sulfate Market Projected to Reach USD 6.15 Million by 2032 | Increasing Agricultural Demand Driving Market Growth

Austin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ammonium sulfate market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 6.15 Million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.73% from 2024 to 2032. Ammonium sulfate is a nitrogen and sulfur fertilizer that promotes plant growth and soil fertility. Its growing consumption around the world is due to its extensive use in fertilizers, industrial use, and its use in food additives. Additionally, market dynamics are being influenced by a transition towards sustainable farming and increasing regulations on alternative nitrogen sources.

Innovative production technologies such as sustainable production processes and the integration of by-products of caprolactam and coke-oven production cycles are also promoting the efficiency and cost competitiveness of the industry. Moreover, the rising investments in infrastructure and industrial applications, such as the mineral salts in water treatment and pharmaceuticals, is boosting the demand for ammonium sulfate.





Key Players:

AdvanSix

Arkema

BASF SE

DOMO Chemicals

Evonik Industries AG

Fibrant

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

Helm AG

Jost Chemical Co.

LANXESS

Merck KGaA

Nutrien

OCI Global

OSTCHEM

Ravensdown

SINOPEC CORP.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

UBE Corporation

Vinipul Inorganics Pvt. Ltd.

ArcelorMittal SA

Ammonium Sulfate Market Report Scope:

Key Segments •By Form (Solid, Liquid)

•By Production Process (Caprolactam Byproduct Process, Coke Oven Gas Process, Gypsum Conversion Process, Neutralization Process)

•By Application (Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Feed Additive, Water Treatment, Others)

Which Region Leads the Ammonium Sulfate Market Growth?

Asia Pacific held approximately 42.7% market share by value in 2023. Furthermore, excellent consumption of ammonium sulfate in the vicinity of the founding industry of agriculture in countries like China, India, and Indonesia, where nitrogen and sulfur fertilizers are needed in sizable amounts, to improve crop yields, is the key component sustaining the active domination of the region. China alone made up almost 30% of world fertilizer use in 2023 (FAO, 2023), and has a large use of ammonium sulfate in the production of rice and wheat. With the government efforts through PM-KISAN (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) and fertilizer subsidies, India continues to see high demand for ammonium sulfate-based fertilizers. Ammonium sulfate is also used to enhance oil palm yield in Indonesia, one of the leading palm oil-producing nations. Also, big manufacturers like OCI Global and SINOPEC CORP. have enhanced their production facilities in the area to capture the rising demand. Asia Pacific dominated the global ammonium sulfate market owing to the aforementioned attributes including cost-effective production processes, ample availability of raw materials, and supportive government policies.

Market Segmentation

By Form

Solid ammonium sulfate dominated the market in 2023, holding 78.5% of the total share. This dominance is attributed to its widespread use in fertilizer production due to easy storage, handling, and cost-effectiveness. Solid ammonium sulfate is preferred in bulk blending applications and direct soil applications due to its high nitrogen and sulfur content, making it an essential component in large-scale farming operations.

On the other hand, liquid ammonium sulfate is witnessing an upward trend, primarily driven by its growing application in industrial water treatment and herbicide adjuvants. Regulatory mandates on nitrogen emissions and the expansion of industrial processes requiring sulfur-based chemicals are further bolstering demand for liquid ammonium sulfate solutions.

By Production Process

In 2023, the ammonium sulfate caprolactam byproduct process accounted for a 62% market share of the ammonium sulfate market. Due to its cost-effectiveness and low-tide potential in the biome, this method is currently the most popular since ammonium sulfate can be used as a by-product in the processes of caprolactam production, leading to low industrial waste. This process helps major manufacturers like BASF, Fibrant Sayem Industrial Corporation, etc., to readily avail of ammonium sulfate at a competitive cost. This production method remains prevalent, particularly among the major caprolactam manufacturing locations including China, Europe, and North America, reinforced by the production expansion trend as indicated by the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC).

By Application

Fertilizers accounted for the largest share of the Ammonium Sulfate Market in 2023, representing 75.4%. The agricultural sector remains the primary consumer, as ammonium sulfate provides vital nutrients that improve crop productivity and soil health. Its widespread application in rice, corn, wheat, and oilseeds has fueled its adoption globally.

Industrial applications, including water treatment, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and textiles, are emerging as significant growth drivers. The compound is used in protein purification in pharmaceuticals and as a flame retardant in textiles, expanding its industrial relevance. Additionally, food-grade ammonium sulfate is gaining traction as a dough conditioner and pH regulator in the food and beverage industry.

Recent Developments

In 2023, BASF SE expanded its ammonium sulfate production capacity to meet the increasing demand from the global agricultural and industrial sectors, enhancing supply chain capabilities.

