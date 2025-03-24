Wang and Lee Group CEO and NQ Marble Director to Conduct Onsite Quarry Inspection in Australia, Eyeing Dual Revenue Streams and ESG Leadership

Hong Kong, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wang and Lee Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS) today announced that its CEO, Mr. Joe Ho, and Ms. Kim Cheng, Director of NQ Marble Pty Ltd, will travel to Australia, within the next 10 days to conduct an onsite inspection of the marble quarry central to the Group’s recently awarded US$71 million contract. This visit underscores the company’s commitment to advancing its dual green energy strategy and securing long-term growth opportunities in sustainable infrastructure.

The inspection will focus on operational readiness, resource evaluation, and integration plans for the quarry’s marble extraction and solar crypto mining initiatives. Mr. Ho emphasized that the project is poised to unlock two new revenue streams for the group: high-quality Australian natural marble production for global construction markets and solar battery crypto mining. Additionally, the project aligns with the Group’s strategic push into the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) sector, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable development.

CEO Joe Ho: Vision for Growth and Sustainability

“This onsite visit marks a critical step in transforming our vision into actionable progress,” said Mr. Ho. “The Australian quarry is not just a source of premium marble; it is a launchpad for pioneering ESG-driven technologies. By harnessing renewable energy potential, we aim to set a new industry benchmark while diversifying our revenue base. This project exemplifies how economic growth and environmental stewardship can coexist. We are also bullish on Bitcoin reaching US$100,000 and above.”

NQ Marble Director Kim Cheng: Operational Excellence

Ms. Kim Cheng added, “Our team is eager to assess the quarry’s capabilities firsthand and collaborate with local partners to ensure operational excellence. This venture will not only meet rising global demand for sustainable building materials but also position NQ Marble as a leader in eco-conscious resource management.”

Strategic Implications

The Australia quarry project, part of Wang and Lee Group’s broader expansion into green energy, is expected to bolster the company’s margins and ESG credentials. By converting mining byproducts into renewable energy sources, the Group aims to reduce waste, lower carbon emissions, and create scalable clean energy solutions for adjacent industries.

About WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc.

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. is a Hong Kong-based construction prime and subcontractor engaging in the installation of Electrical & Mechanical Systems, which includes low voltage (220v/phase 1 or 380v/phase 3) electrical system, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning system, fire service system, water supply and sewage disposal system installation and fitting out for the public and private sectors. It is also able to provide design and contracting services to all trades in the construction industry. Their clients range from small startups to large companies.

