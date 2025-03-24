MHI 2025 Industry Report: Businesses Need Orchestration in their Supply Chains to Address Today’s Biggest Challenges; AutoScheduler.AI Already Has Proven Results

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, announces that the company has deployed numerous successful supply chain orchestration projects, resulting in increased efficiencies and lower costs for global CPG producers and distributors. AutoScheduler has been evangelizing warehouse orchestration for the past year. The MHI 2025 Industry Report: The Digital Supply Chain Ecosystem: Orchestrating End-to-End Solutions confirms that orchestration “has emerged as a critical strategy for organizations to remain competitive.”

“The MHI 2025 Industry Report and everyone I met at ProMat 2025 highlights the need for businesses this year to pursue a supply chain orchestration project, yet it wasn’t clear that people knew how to pursue one,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “But our clients are already enjoying success from their orchestration projects deployed over the past year with benefits such as 30% increases in pick rates, 33% less detention and dwell times, 12%+ gains in productivity, 50% reduction in costs, and more.”

The MHI 2025 Report mentions, “Many of the biggest challenges for today’s supply chain decision makers revolve around trying to effectively orchestrate the disparate elements

of their increasingly complex supply networks and logistics systems. In pursuit of end-to-end (E2E) supply chain orchestration—which provides clear, actionable information to maximize operating efficiency—many organizations have heavily invested in advanced data collection systems that capture large volumes of valuable information on forecasting, planning, talent, and operations. However, they often lack a holistic method to interpret the information and produce high-value, actionable conclusions.”

AutoScheduler.AI’s warehouse orchestration platform delivers what the MHI report declares is needed for a successful orchestration project and what benefits are achieved:

Data collection technologies that allow enterprise systems to integrate and communicate

Utilize AI, machine learning, digital twins, and other technologies

Automation of critical tasks, including schedule optimization

Labor management with skills identification

Data analysis for faster decision-making

Streamline operations across the supply chain

Collaborate across planning, logistics, and manufacturing

Gain visibility to make better-informed decisions

The MHI Report suggests businesses adopt a holistic perspective to assess their current state and plan for the future. A well-orchestrated supply chain connects systems seamlessly, eliminating silos, and ensuring smooth and coordinated operations that lead to better fulfillment times.

AutoScheduler.AI acts as the brain of a warehouse operation and is the only solution on the market designed to optimize operational activity to decrease touches and increase capacity per headcount.

