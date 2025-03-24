Community Financial System Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) invites you to participate in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Event: Earnings Conference Call – First Quarter 2025

When: Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

How: By conference call or from a simultaneous web cast

Access: Conference Call Dial-In: 1-833-630-0464 1-412-317-1809 – Outside the U.S. & Canada Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/OyoNkJ8Q5nX





Dimitar Karaivanov, Chief Executive Officer and President, along with Marya Wlos, incoming Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Joseph E. Sutaris, who will subsequently transition to Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations effective March 31, 2025, will provide an overview of the Company's first quarter 2025 results. The management presentation will last approximately 15 minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion.

The Company's results for the quarter will be released before the market opens on April 29, 2025, and will also be available in the 'News' section of the Company's website at https://communityfinancialsystem.com.

The call will also be archived on the Company's website for one year and can be accessed at any time and at no cost during this period.

About Community Financial System, Inc.

Community Financial System, Inc. is a diversified financial services company that is focused on four main business lines – banking, employee benefit services, insurance services and wealth management services. Its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A., is among the country’s 100 largest banking institutions with over $16 billion in assets and operates approximately 200 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. The Company’s Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration, and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. The Company’s OneGroup NY, Inc. subsidiary is a top 66 U.S. insurance agency. The Company also offers comprehensive financial planning, trust administration and wealth management services through its Wealth Management operating unit. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company’s stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about the Company visit www.cbna.com or www.communityfinancialsystem.com.

For further information contact:

Joseph Sutaris,

E.V.P. and Chief Financial Officer

(315) 445-7396