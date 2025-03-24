Recreate Behavioral Health of Ohio Receives Primary Mental Health License, Expanding Access to Essential Care

GAHANNA, OH, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recreate Behavioral Health of Ohio, a leading behavioral health treatment center in Gahanna, today announced the expansion of its services following receipt of a primary mental health license from the state of Ohio. This milestone enables the facility to provide comprehensive care for individuals seeking treatment for primary mental health conditions, marking a significant enhancement to their existing services.



Located on a serene campus at 349 Olde Ridenour Road, Recreate Ohio has established itself as a premier destination for mental health and addiction treatment. The new licensing allows the center to admit and treat patients whose primary diagnosis is a mental health condition, independent of substance use disorders.



“This expansion of our licensing reflects our commitment to providing comprehensive mental health care to our community,” said Daniel Schaffer, Chief Executive Officer. “We recognize that mental health challenges often require specialized, focused care in a supportive environment, and we’re now fully equipped to offer that level of treatment.”



The center’s approach to mental health treatment emphasizes individualized care plans within their state-of-the-art facility. Recreate Ohio’s tranquil campus setting provides an ideal environment for healing and recovery, offering patients a peaceful backdrop for their treatment journey.



Key features of Recreate Ohio’s primary mental health program include:



– Comprehensive mental health assessments and personalized treatment planning

– Evidence-based therapeutic interventions

– Programming for both men and women

– Integration with existing mental health and addiction services when needed

– Acceptance of most major health insurance plans



The center maintains its commitment to removing barriers to treatment by working with various insurance providers like Cigna and Medical Mutual to ensure access to care. Their administrative team provides seamless insurance verification, believing that financial concerns should not prevent individuals from receiving essential mental health treatment.



For more information about Recreate Behavioral Health of Ohio’s expanded services or to learn about admission procedures, please contact us at (614) 808-8674 or https://www.recreateohio.com/.



About Recreate Behavioral Health of Ohio



Recreate Behavioral Health of Ohio is a premier mental health and addiction treatment center located in Gahanna, Ohio. The facility offers comprehensive care for mental health conditions and substance use disorders in a peaceful, supportive environment. With a focus on excellence in patient care and evidence-based treatment approaches, Recreate Ohio stands as a trusted provider of behavioral health services in the region.



Source: https://thenewsfront.com/recreate-behavioral-health-of-ohio-receives-primary-mental-health-license-expanding-access-to-essential-care/