JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ Audited Annual Report for 2024

The Company’s net turnover in 2024 was 1.7 million euros, which is by 118.8 thousand euros or 7.7% more than in 2023.

The proportionality of the income from the basic occupation has slightly changed compared to 2023 – revenue from the sale of goods and services in the genetics industry has increased and accounted for 75.2% of the net turnover, while the income from the services of milk analysis and monitoring data processing has decreased - they totalled 19.3% from net turnover.

2024 ended with a profit of 80.8 thousand euros. Compared to 2023, the profit before taxes for the reporting year has increased by 15.6 thousand euros.

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ is the only producer of high-quality breeding bull semen and one of the largest suppliers of it in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is the milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the supervisory data. The Company offers Latvian farms to test genome samples of herd animals in the US genetics laboratory.





Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

Attachments