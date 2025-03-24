Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Market Research 2024-2035: Currently, 47% of the ADCs are in Discovery / Preclinical Stages of Development

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Target Disease Indication, Therapeutic Area, Linker, Payload, Target Antigens and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antibody drug conjugate market is estimated to grow from USD 7.72 billion in the current year to USD 23.3 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.63% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Over the years, various technical developments, such as enhanced pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties and antibody engineering have paved the way for antibody drug conjugates to be considered as a viable therapeutic modality for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Till date, over 280 antibody drug conjugates have been either approved or being investigated in clinical studies, whereas more than 250 candidates are in the early stages of development. Examples of the USFDA approved drugs include Zynlonta, Akalux, Aidixi.

Antibody drug conjugates have emerged as a potential option to selectively eliminate the tumor population, with minimal side effects. Till date, several clinical trials have shown the therapeutic superiority (over conventional cancer treatment options) and efficacy of antibody-drug conjugates. Therefore, the rising population of various oncological disorders is one of the key drivers for the antibody drug conjugate market. Driven by the availability of innovative technology platforms, lucrative funding opportunities and encouraging clinical trial results, the antibody drug conjugates market is poised to grow in the long-run, as multiple product candidates are expected to receive marketing approval in the coming decade.

ANTIBODY DRUG CONJUGATE MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS



Breast Cancer is Likely to Dominate the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the target disease indication, the market is segmented into breast cancer, b-cell lymphoma, lung cancer, multiple myeloma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, gastric cancer, renalcancer, cervical cancer and other target disease indications. Currently, a number of antibody drug conjugates have been approved for the treatment of breast cancer patients. This segment is expected to capture the largest share as more drug candidates receive approvals in the future.

Currently, Solid Tumor Holds Maximum Share within the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market

Based on the therapeutic area, the market is segmented into hematological cancer and solid tumor. It is worth highlighting that antibody drug conjugate market for solid tumor is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR, during the forecast period.

Maleimidocaproyl is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Antibody Conjugate Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of linker, the market is segmented into valine-citrulline, succinimidyl-4-(n-maleimidomethyl) cyclohexane-1-carboxylate, tetrapeptide-based linker, maleimidocaproyl, valine-alanine, hydrazone (4-(4-acetylphenoxy) butanoic acid (acbut) and other linkers. It is worth highlighting that the current antibody drug conjugate market is dominated by valine-citrulline linkers.

Monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) Payload is Likely to Dominate the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of payload, the market is segmented into Monomethyl Auristatin E, DM1, Duocarmycin, SN-38 / Irinotecan, Monomethyl Auristatin F, SG3199, Ozogamicin, DM4 and other Payloads. The current market is expected to be driven by MMAE payload used in antibody drug conjugates, followed by DM1; a similar trend is anticipated in the long term.

Currently, HER-2 (ERBB2) Target Antigen Holds the Maximum Share within the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market

Based on the target antigen, the market is segmented into HER-2 (ERBB2), CD79b, Trop-2, BCMA (TNFRSF17 / BCM), CD19, CD22, tissue factor, CD30, CEACAM5, Nectin 4 and others.

The market is expected to be driven by HER-2 (ERBB2) antigen, CD79b target antigen and TROP-2 antigen in mid-long term. It is worth highlighting that the antibody drug conjugate market for tissue factor is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Majority share is expected to be captured by drug developers based in North America and Europe. It is worth highlighting that over the years, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

KeyAntibody Drug Conjugate Market Insights

The landscape of ADCs has steadily evolved over the past decade; more than 530 ADC therapy programs are being evaluated by over 140 drug developers, worldwide.

Currently, 47% of the ADCs are in discovery / preclinical stages of development; of these, close to 160 ADCs utilize auristatin and maytansinoid payloads.

In order to gain a competitive edge, ADC developers are actively exploring novel targets for the treatment of a wide array of indications.

Since 2010, 560+ clinical trials have been registered to evaluate the safety and efficacy of various ADCs; majority of these studies have been conducted across various sites in the US.

Developers have already evaluated more than 190 ADCs in combination with other therapeutic modalities for the treatment of various oncological disorders.

The growing interest in this field is evident from the rise in partnership activity over the years; in fact, the maximum partnerships, till date, were inked recently.

Considering the enormous opportunities associated with ADCs for the treatment of cancer, investors have readily extended funds, worth nearly USD 30 billion, in the last decade.

Several researchers from renowned universities, currently involved in evaluating efficacy and safety of ADCs, have emerged as prominent KOLs.

Over the years, the intellectual capital related to the therapeutic applications of ADCs has grown at a commendable pace; more than 3,330 patents have been filed by both industry and non-industry players.

A number of grants, worth over USD 135 million, have been awarded for research activity related to ADCs; nearly 90% of these grants extend a support period of up to 10 years.

Stakeholders are exploring diverse commercialization strategies across different stages of a drug's launch cycle; for drugs nearing patent expiry, these developers are expected to adopt lifecycle management strategies.

Presently, around 35 players, across the globe, claim to have the required capabilities to offer contract manufacturing / conjugation services for ADCs; of these, over 10 players claim to be one-stop-shops.

With a promising developmental pipeline, the global market is anticipated to witness an annualized growth of nearly 10% over the next decade.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Overview

No. of ADCs Approved / Under Development across Clinical and Preclinical Stages: 530+

Amount Invested in this Domain to Date: USD ~30 Billion

Current Market Size: USD 7.72 Billion

Market Size in 2035: USD 23.3 Billion

CAGR 9.63%

Key Players in the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

ADC Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Byondis

Daiichi Sankyo

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

ImmunoGen

Pfizer

RemeGen

Primary Research Overview

The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders. The research report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Oxford Biotherapeutics

Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Angiex

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Syndivia

President and Chief Executive Officer, BSP Pharmaceuticals

Former Chief Executive Officer, PolyTherics (an Abzena company)

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CureMeta

Chief Business Officer and Head of Strategy, CytomX Therapeutics

Former Chief Business Officer, NBE-Therapeutics

Chief Commercial Officer, Cerbios-Pharma

Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Eisai

Chief Business Officer, AbTis

Former Vice President and Head of Chemistry, AmbrX

Vice President, Business Development, Synaffix

Former Director, Pierre Fabre

Former Group Product Manager, Catalent Pharma Solutions

Former Head of Bioconjugates Commercial Development, Lonza

Former Site Head, Piramal Healthcare

General Manager, Business Development, CDMO Business, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Professor, Cardiff University

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Economic And Other Project Specific Considerations

4. Executive Summary

5. Introduction

6. ADC Contract Manufacturers: Market Landscape

7. Company Profiles

8. Company Competitiveness Analysis

9. ADC Contract Manufacturers: Recent Expansions

10. ADC Contract Manufacturers: Partnerships And Collaborations

11. Make Versus Buy Decision Making

12. Value Chain Analysis

13. ADC Manufacturing: Capacity Analysis

14. ADC Therapeutics: Market Overview

15. Clinical Trial Analysis

16. Likely Partner Analysis

17. ADC Therapeutics: Demand Analysis

18. Regional Capability Analysis

19. Attractiveness Competitiveness Matrix

20. ADC Contract Manufacturing Market

21. ADC Contract Manufacturing Market, By Stage Of Development

22. ADC Contract Manufacturing Market, By Process Component

23. ADC Contract Manufacturing Market, By Target Indication

24. ADC Contract Manufacturing Market, By Antibody Generation

25. ADC Contract Manufacturing Market, By Antibody Origin

26. ADC Contract Manufacturing Market, By Antibody Isotype

27. ADC Contract Manufacturing Market, By Type Of Payload

28. ADC Contract Manufacturing Market, By Type Of Linker

29. ADC Contract Manufacturing Market, By Key Geographical Regions

30. Commercial ADC Contract Manufacturing Market

31. Clinical ADC Contract Manufacturing Market

32. Market Impact Analysis: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities And Challenges

33. Concluding Remarks

34. Interview Transcripts

35. Appendix I: Tabulated Data

36. Appendix II: List Of Companies And Organizations

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

10% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32epbd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments