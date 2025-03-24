Zeolites Market Report 2025, by Type (Natural, Synthetic), Function (Lon-Exchange, Molecular Sieve, Catalyst), Synthetic Zeolites Application (Detergents, Absorbent, Catalysis), Pore Size and Region

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zeolites Market by Type (Natural, Synthetic), Function (Lon-Exchange, Molecular Sieve, Catalyst), Synthetic Zeolites Application (Detergents, Absorbent, Catalysis), Natural Zeolites Application, Framework, Pore Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report defines, segments, and projects the zeolites market based on type, function, synthetic zeolites applications, natural zeolites application, framework, and pore size and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market's growth, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It strategically profiles zeolites manufacturers. It comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies and tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, product launches, and acquisitions, undertaken by them in the market.

The global zeolites market is projected to grow from USD 8.96 billion in 2024 to USD 11.13 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by the growing demand for water treatment applications, rising use in detergents & catalysts, and growth in petrochemical & refining industry.







Natural segment, by type, is estimated to account for the second largest share during the forecast period



The global zeolite market is witnessing steady growth, with natural zeolites emerging as a significant segment. Natural zeolites are estimated to account for the second-largest market share due to their extensive applications in industries such as agriculture, water treatment, construction, and animal feed. Several key factors contribute to the increasing demand and market positioning of natural zeolites. Natural zeolite is abundant availability in nature. Unlike synthetic zeolites, which require complex manufacturing processes, natural zeolites are mined from volcanic deposits, making them more cost-effective. This affordability appeals to industries looking for economical solutions without compromising performance.



By Function, Molecular Sieve segment accounted for the second largest share during the forecast period



The molecular sieve market is experiencing steady expansion, with the material estimated to hold the second-largest market share among adsorption and filtration technologies. Molecular sieves, known for their superior adsorption properties, are widely used across industries such as petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, air separation, and gas drying. Several factors contribute to their strong market presence and increasing adoption. Molecular sieves are highly effective in separating gases and liquids based on molecular size and polarity. Their uniform pore structure provides exceptional adsorption capacity, making them essential in industries requiring precise separation, purification, and drying processes. This unique capability has fueled their demand in the chemical and energy sectors.



By Synthetic Zeolites Application, Absorbents/Desiccants segment accounted for the second largest share during the forecast period



The global absorbents and desiccants market is witnessing steady expansion, with this segment projected to hold the second-largest market share. Absorbents and desiccants play a crucial role in moisture control, gas purification, and industrial drying across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, food packaging, petrochemicals, and electronics. Several factors contribute to the growing demand for these materials, positioning them as a key segment in the global market.



One of the primary drivers of the absorbents and desiccants market is their extensive use in the pharmaceutical industry. These materials help maintain the stability and shelf life of medicines by preventing moisture-related degradation. Desiccant packets, silica gel, and molecular sieves are commonly used in drug packaging, ensuring product quality and compliance with regulatory standards. The increasing production of pharmaceutical products worldwide has significantly boosted the demand for desiccants.



By Natural Zeolites Application, Animal Feed segment accounted for the second largest share during the forecast period



The natural zeolite market is experiencing steady growth, with the animal feed segment estimated to hold the second-largest share. Natural zeolites, known for their high cation-exchange capacity, adsorption properties, and toxin-binding abilities, are increasingly used as feed additives in livestock and poultry farming. Several key factors contribute to the expanding use of natural zeolites in animal feed, strengthening their position in the global market.



North America region is estimated to account for the second largest share during the forecast period



The North American zeolite market is experiencing steady expansion, with the region estimated to hold the second-largest share globally. Zeolites, both natural and synthetic, are widely utilized across various industries, including water treatment, petrochemicals, agriculture, animal feed, and construction. Several factors contribute to North America's strong position in the global zeolite market, driving its demand and market share. zeolite demand in North America is its increasing use in water purification and wastewater treatment. Zeolites are highly effective in removing heavy metals, ammonia, and other contaminants from water sources. With stringent environmental regulations in place and a growing focus on sustainable water management, municipalities and industries are turning to zeolites for cost-effective and eco-friendly filtration solutions.

Competitive Landscape

BASF (Germany), Honeywell International (US), Arkema (France), Clariant (Switzerland), and Tosoh (Japan) are some of the major players in the zeolites market. These players have adopted partnerships, acquisitions, expansions, and product launches to increase their market share and business revenue.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (rising demand for synthetic zeolites from detergent industry, growing demand for natural zeolites from agricultural sector, and rising use of zeolites for catalytic cracking in petroleum industry), restraints (toxic nature of synthetic zeolites), opportunities (growing demand for environmentally friendly adsorbents and growth in lithium extraction and battery recycling), and challenges (availability of alternative adsorbents and catalysts) influencing the growth of the zeolites market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities in the zeolites market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the zeolites market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about various types, untapped geographies, new products, recent developments, and investments in the zeolites market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players in the zeolites market, such as BASF (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Arkema (France), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), and others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 241 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global





Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Zeolites Market

Zeolites Market, by Region

Zeolites Market, by Type

Zeolites Market, by Key Country

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Demand for Synthetic Zeolites from Detergent Industry Growing Demand for Natural Zeolites from Agriculture Sector Rising Use of Zeolites for Catalytic Cracking in Petroleum Industry

Restraints Toxic Nature of Synthetic Zeolites

Opportunities Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Adsorbents Growth in Lithium Extraction and Battery Recycling

Challenges Availability of Alternative Adsorbents and Catalysts



Industry Trends

Global Macroeconomic Outlook

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Pricing Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Key Conferences and Events, 2025

Patent Analysis

Technology Analysis Key Technologies Hydrothermal Synthesis

Complementary Technologies Alkali-Fusion Method

Trade Analysis

Investment and Funding Scenario

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Impact of Generative AI on Zeolites Market

