Furfuryl Alcohol (CAS 98-00-0) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecasts 2025-2029 - Manufacturers, Market Prices, Patents, Down-stream Industries

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furfuryl Alcohol (CAS 98-00-0) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Furfuryl alcohol provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Furfuryl alcohol market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Furfuryl alcohol.



The Furfuryl alcohol global market report covers the following key points:

Furfuryl alcohol description, applications and related patterns

Furfuryl alcohol market drivers and challenges

Furfuryl alcohol manufacturers and distributors

Furfuryl alcohol prices

Furfuryl alcohol end-users

Furfuryl alcohol downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Furfuryl alcohol market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Furfuryl alcohol market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Furfuryl alcohol market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Furfuryl alcohol market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. FURFURYL ALCOHOL

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. FURFURYL ALCOHOL APPLICATIONS



3. FURFURYL ALCOHOL MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. FURFURYL ALCOHOL PATENTS



5. FURFURYL ALCOHOL WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Furfuryl alcohol market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Furfuryl alcohol supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Furfuryl alcohol market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF FURFURYL ALCOHOL

6.1. Furfuryl alcohol manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Furfuryl alcohol manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Furfuryl alcohol manufacturers in North America

6.4. Furfuryl alcohol manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF FURFURYL ALCOHOL

7.1. Furfuryl alcohol suppliers in Europe

7.2. Furfuryl alcohol suppliers in Asia

7.3. Furfuryl alcohol suppliers in North America

7.4. Furfuryl alcohol suppliers in RoW



8. FURFURYL ALCOHOL WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Furfuryl alcohol market

8.2. Furfuryl alcohol supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Furfuryl alcohol market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. FURFURYL ALCOHOL MARKET PRICES

9.1. Furfuryl alcohol prices in Europe

9.2. Furfuryl alcohol prices in Asia

9.3. Furfuryl alcohol prices in North America

9.4. Furfuryl alcohol prices in RoW



10. FURFURYL ALCOHOL END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b14msc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.