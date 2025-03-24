Prometric Secures Industry’s First U.S. Patent for AI-Powered Assessment Technology

BALTIMORE, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometric, a global leader in professional and educational assessment, has achieved a major industry milestone by securing the first U.S. patent for AI-powered item generation technology. The patent—U.S. Patent Application No. 17/809,217, titled "Interface for Natural Language Generator for Generation of Knowledge Assessment Items"—has been officially allowed, with formal issue date within a few weeks.

This groundbreaking achievement recognizes Finetune Generate®, Prometric’s proprietary AI solution that is redefining how secure, scalable, and psychometrically sound assessments are developed.

Reimagining Faster, Smarter, Stronger Assessments

Built exclusively by and for assessment professionals, Finetune Generate® enables organizations and educators to create high-quality, curriculum-aligned exams with unmatched speed—while maintaining full control and ownership of their content. Unlike generic large language models, Finetune Generate® blends the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human intelligence to produce items that are accurate, valid, and aligned to rigorous standards.

Certification and credentialing bodies can now generate, refine, and validate exam content in record time without compromising on quality or security. Educators can create personalized, future-ready assessments in weeks instead of months—supporting more effective teaching and learning outcomes.

How Finetune Generate® Works

Generate High-Quality Items Quickly : Create different item types and choose creativity levels, keywords, build from passages, and display many math notation formats.

: Create different item types and choose creativity levels, keywords, build from passages, and display many math notation formats. Continuously Improve Item Quality : Simply submit thumbs up and down feedback to train your custom model, maximizing the value of your IP, unlike with general AI models.

: Simply submit thumbs up and down feedback to train your custom model, maximizing the value of your IP, unlike with general AI models. Add High-Quality Rationales and References : Support answer choices and distractors with references, rationales, and source materials, plus annotate and comment on items.

: Support answer choices and distractors with references, rationales, and source materials, plus annotate and comment on items. Edit, Clone, and Refine Items Easily : Choose keys, display math notation from many formats, refine item sets, and clone, copy, or duplicate items.

: Choose keys, display math notation from many formats, refine item sets, and clone, copy, or duplicate items. Get Accurate Results for Faster Reviews : Rapidly review items with AI-powered features that accurately analyze word count, readability, and Flesch-Kincaid level

: Rapidly review items with AI-powered features that accurately analyze word count, readability, and Flesch-Kincaid level Securely Integrates with Existing Systems: Export to your existing item banking system and Prometric’s ProBuilder platform.

A Vision for the Future

“This U.S. patent further cements the position of Finetune by Prometric as a pioneer in AI-driven assessment,” said Steve Shapiro, Senior Vice President, AI Assessment Services at Prometric. “Instructors, credentialing bodies, education institutions and—most importantly— all learners deserve assessments that are both high-quality and highly relevant. Finetune Generate® makes that possible.”

Shapiro continued, “This milestone reflects the dedication and innovation of our team, and it validates our early investment in applied AI for learning and workforce development.”

As global demand for verified skills grows and education continues to evolve, Prometric remains at the forefront—empowering educators, employers, and test-takers with AI-driven solutions that shape the future of assessment.

