Notice of optional redemption of bonds due 23 December 2029

Dated 24 March 2025

Notice to the bondholders of EUR 20,000,000 6.15 % Tier 2 Subordinated Bonds due 23 December 2029 (ISIN: LT0000404287) (the "Bonds").

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR")

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF BONDHOLDERS. IF BONDHOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD CONSULT THEIR OWN INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS IMMEDIATELY.

THIS NOTICE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER, INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF AKCINĖ BENDROVĖ ŠIAULIŲ BANKAS.

Akcinė bendrovė Šiaulių bankas (Tilžės gatvė 149, Šiauliai, LT-76348, Lithuania, LEI 549300TK038P6EV4YU51) (the “Issuer”) hereby gives notice to the bondholders (the “Bondholders”) of the Bonds, that pursuant to Terms & Conditions of the Bonds approved on 20 December 2019 and provided for in the prospectus approved on 27 April 2020 for the purpose of admission of the Bonds to trading on regulated market and on 20 March 2025 having received permission of the European Central Bank, the Issuer will exercise its optional early redemption call to fully redeem the outstanding Bonds on 24 April 2025 (the "Redemption Date") at 100 % of the principal amount of the Bonds outstanding (EUR 10,000 for each Bond) together with accrued and unpaid interest on the Bonds (EUR 205.56 for each Bond) up to the Redemption Date (total redemption amount for each Bond shall be EUR 10205.56), having satisfied the applicable conditions to redemption.

The Issuer will request the cancellation of the listing of the Bonds on the Bond List of Nasdaq Vilnius AB ("Nasdaq Vilnius") and the admission to trading on the Regulated Market of Nasdaq Vilnius, in each case with effect from (and including) the Redemption Date.

This notice is issued and directed only to the Bondholders and no other person shall, or is entitled to rely or act on, or be able to rely or act on, its contents and should not be relied upon by any Bondholder for any other purpose.

Terms used but not defined in this notice bear the same meaning as set out in, or incorporated by reference into, the Conditions.

For the purposes of MAR the person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement is Tomas Varenbergas (Head of Investment Management Division) and should any Bondholder have any queries in relation to this notice please contact:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt

