Hubzu Enters the Commercial Real Estate Auction Market, Leveraging Its Success in Residential Auctions

LUXEMBOURG, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubzu, an Altisource® business unit and a leading online real estate auction marketplace, proudly announces that we have entered the commercial real estate market. Leveraging our extensive experience in real estate transactions and auctions, Hubzu is now offering a more seamless and efficient solution for buying and selling commercial properties by auction.

“Hubzu’s expansion into commercial real estate represents a natural evolution of our marketplace. We’ve built a reputation for helping optimize the purchase and sale of real estate and bringing value to both buyers and sellers; we’re thrilled to bring that same level of efficiency and value to the commercial space. You can find and bid on commercial auction properties by visiting www.Hubzu.com/Commercial,” said Travis Britsch, General Manager, Hubzu.

This expansion is further enhanced through Hubzu’s collaboration with the Birdsey Group, a leading provider of commercial underwriting and due diligence services. By combining Birdsey Group’s commercial real estate market expertise with Hubzu’s innovative online auction platform, the two companies are creating a powerful solution for buyers and sellers of commercial real estate.

“We are excited to work alongside Hubzu to bring a new level of transparency and efficiency to commercial real estate,” said Sandford Birdsey, CEO, Birdsey Group. “Our collaboration allows us to leverage our expertise and Hubzu’s robust marketplace and real estate auction experience to create an unparalleled experience for buyers and sellers alike.”

Hubzu’s commercial real estate auction offering provides advantages for both sellers and buyers, helping to streamline the transaction process and maximize value for all parties involved.

Benefits for Sellers

Hubzu’s innovative auction platform is designed to help sellers maximize their property’s exposure and streamline the sales process. Key benefits for sellers include:

Nationwide Reach: Hubzu’s robust marketing capabilities help attract a broad nationwide audience of potential buyers. Plus, with over 2.6 million registered users, properties should receive broad marketing exposure.

Simplified Selling Process: The platform provides real-time updates, helping sellers to monitor bids and manage transactions.

Customizable Marketing Listings: Sellers can tailor their property listings to showcase key features and establish sales terms to attract serious buyers and help optimize results.

Efficient Transactions: Hubzu's online tools help reduce the time and effort needed to select a buyer and efficiently close the sale.

Benefits for Buyers

The Hubzu real estate marketplace also makes the property search and acquisition process more seamless and efficient. Key benefits for buyers include:

Comprehensive Property Listings: Buyers can gain access to a wide range of properties, including office, retail, multifamily, and industrial facilities.

Transparent Bidding Process: Hubzu's platform provides prospective buyers with clear bidding instructions and robust property information, helping create a fair and competitive auction process.

Customizable Search Tools with Real-Time Updates: Advanced search filters help buyers find properties that meet their specific needs, while real-time notifications on bidding activity keep them informed and engaged throughout the process.

Online Due Diligence: Prospective buyers can access a property-specific online data vault, streamlining due diligence and helping enable smoother, more informed property transactions.

Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a first-time buyer of commercial real estate, or a commercial real estate seller looking for increased exposure and efficient transactions, Hubzu provides the tools and resources needed to help you achieve your commercial real estate goals.

To list your property for sale by auction visit https://www.Hubzu.com/Sell-Commercial. To explore newly added commercial auction properties, visit https://www.Hubzu.com/Commercial.

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at Altisource.com.

About Hubzu®

Hubzu is a leading online real estate marketing platform with over 2.6 million registered users. Since 2009, Hubzu has facilitated the sale of over 280,000 homes in the United States and Puerto Rico via its transparent online marketing and auction process. Licensed agents and brokers use the Hubzu platform to market and facilitate the auction of properties for their clients. Home buyers benefit from Hubzu’s search tools and automated and transparent bidding process to find and purchase new homes. Hubzu is part of the Altisource® Portfolio Solutions S.A. family of businesses. Additional information is available at Hubzu.com.

About Birdsey Group

Birdsey Group is a trusted provider of underwriting and due diligence services, offering comprehensive solutions to support clients in navigating the complexities of commercial real estate. Known for its deep market knowledge and commitment to client success, Birdsey Group serves a wide range of stakeholders in the real estate industry. Additional information is available at Birdseygroup.com.