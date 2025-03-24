Serenity Launches sAxess, World’s First Biometric-Only Access App, Now Available on App Store®

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serenity , a leader in blockchain and digital security solutions, today announced the launch of the sAxess App on the App Store®. The launch delivers the world’s first app to offer external access exclusively through biometric authentication via a physical card, eliminating traditional passwords entirely. With data breaches increasingly tied to compromised credentials, sAxess addresses a critical need for enhanced security, enabling safe cryptocurrency management, seed phrase recovery, and data access for individuals and businesses across industries.

In 2024, application breaches, including stolen credentials and vulnerabilities, accounted for 25% of all breaches , reflecting an urgent need for robust security in today’s digital landscape. The sAxess card’s fingerprint recognition taps into the growing biometric identification market valued at US$39.8 billion as a security measure against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. With the market projected to reach a valuation of US$147.08 billion by 2034 at a 15.63% CAGR, sAxess brings a shift in security that focuses on prevention rather than recovery.

Key features include biometric-only access through the card’s fingerprint verification; cryptocurrency management for secure storage, sending and receiving within the app; and sBox integration, where Serenity’s blockchain-based sBox enables secure storage and recovery of seed phrases, ensuring uninterrupted access to digital wallets.

“Our interactions have shifted to a digital world with a level of efficiency equaled only by the

sophistication of cyber threats,” said Venket Naga, CEO of Serenity. “By eliminating passwords, we’re addressing a key vulnerability and offering a scalable solution for individuals and industries alike. The app’s availability on the App Store opens doors for widespread adoption, particularly in sectors such as banking, healthcare, and real estate, where secure data access is paramount.”

The sAxess App launch follows the successful debut of the sAxess card, the world’s first biometric blockchain card. Powered by IDEMIA, the card combines biometric authentication with blockchain technology, offering users a secure, convenient, and efficient solution for managing cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

The sAxess App is available for download now on the App Store at https://apple.co/4hcByGi . Serenity invites users and businesses to explore this pioneering solution in digital security.

-ENDS-

About Serenity

Serenity is at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, offering innovative solutions that prioritize data privacy, storage and security in an evolving digital world. Serenity is strongly positioning itself in the world of DePIN and RWA with its own DeDaSP standards (Decentralised Data Survivability Protocol) offering Data storage and survivability, with a recursive succession mechanism enabled by its own patent pending NFT technology empowered by Biometrics. With a suite of secure, scalable solutions for data access, storage, and recovery, Serenity is driving the future of digital privacy, ensuring sensitive information remains protected. Click here for more information.

Media Contact

Aroma Kumar

aroma@lunapr.io