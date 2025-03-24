Smart Lighting Market Global Forecast Report to 2030, with Profiles of Signify Holding, Acuity Brands, Panasonic, Legrand, Zumtobel Group, ams-OSRAM and more

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Lighting Market by Lights and Luminaire, Lighting Controls, LED Drivers and Ballasts, Sensors, Switches, Gateways, Dimmers, Relay Units, DALI, Power Over Ethernet (PoE), Power Line Communications (PLC) and Zigbee - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report segments the smart lighting market and forecasts its size by offering, installation type, end-use application, distribution channel, communication technology, and region. The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market. It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions - Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Value chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the smart lighting ecosystem.

The global smart lighting market was valued at USD 9.86 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 17.38 billion by 2030; it is expected to register a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.



The increasing adoption of LED lighting and luminaires in outdoor applications, growing penetration of data analytics in smart lighting, emerging smart offices and smart retail trends, rising adoption of human-centric lighting, and development of solar-powered and hybrid smart lighting solutions are the major drivers contributing to the market growth.



The outdoor application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Outdoor application is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the smart lighting market due to increased investments in urban safety initiatives, smart city infrastructure, and mass-level public lighting deployments that are energy-efficient. Governments and local city authorities across the world are retrofitting conventional streetlights with adaptive smart lighting, offering features like remote monitoring, dimmable control, and motion sensing to optimize power utilization. Further, growing concern about enhancing outdoor safety in residential and commercial sectors is driving the demand for smart lighting systems accompanied by surveillance and IoT-based monitoring systems.



Offline distribution channel segment likely to lead the smart lighting market during the forecast period



The offline distribution channel is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Smart lighting consumers continue to use physical channels as their preferred choice for purchase as these channels enable personal interactions while providing firsthand product examinations. The majority of customers prefer to buy smart lighting products through retail outlets or dealerships because they want a firsthand demonstration of products that come with expert advice on quality and selection. Complex smart lighting solutions need specialized installation support which makes offline distribution channels fundamental for customer satisfaction. Moreover, professional customers, like contractors and architects, tend to depend on offline wholesalers and distributors when making bulk orders, tailor-made solutions, and after-sales service.



India is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



India is expected to have the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific smart lighting market owing to fast urbanization, government policies supporting energy efficiency, and smart city projects on a large scale. The government of India has launched several schemes and initiatives to promote energy-efficient lighting; for instance, the Indian government's Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP) has already seen millions of LED streetlights installed, providing a solid base for increased adoption of smart lighting. The increasing IoT and automation penetration in industrial and commercial sectors drive the need for intelligent connected lighting systems that incorporate sensors and artificial intelligence-based control mechanisms. Moreover, the rapid adoption of smart lighting in residential properties continues as LED prices decrease and residents realize the benefits of energy-efficient lighting.



Competitive Landscape

The smart lighting market is dominated by a few globally established players: Signify Holding (Netherlands), Acuity Brands, Inc. (US), Panasonic Holdings (Japan), Legrand (France), Zumtobel Group (Austria), and ams-OSRAM (Austria), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the smart lighting market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits to Buy the Report:

Analysis of key drivers (rising adoption of LED lighting and luminaire in outdoor applications, increasing penetration of data analytics in smart lighting, rising smart city initiatives across the globe, advances in AI and Edge computing, establishment of standard and digital protocols by authorized bodies, growing demand for IoT-integrated smart lighting), Restraint (cybersecurity concerns associated with internet-connected lighting systems, difficulties associated with retrofitting traditional lighting systems), Opportunity (development of solar-powered and hybrid smart lighting solutions, emerging smart office and smart retail trends, growing adoption of human-centric lighting, growing adoption of PoE-based lighting solutions in commercial and healthcare applications, increasing demand for personalized lighting control solutions), Challenges (high upfront cost of equipment and accessories, interoperability and compatibility issues)

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the smart lighting market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the smart lighting market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the smart lighting market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and offerings of leading players in the smart lighting market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 305 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Smart Lighting Market

Smart Lighting Market, by Installation Type

Smart Lighting Market, by End-use Application

Smart Lighting Market, by Offering

Smart Lighting Market, by Communication Technology

Smart Lighting Market, by Distribution Channel

Smart Lighting Market, by Region

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Smart City Initiatives Globally Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Edge Computing Technologies Establishment of Standard and Digital Protocols by Authorized Bodies Growing Demand for Internet of Things (IoT)-Integrated Smart Lighting Solutions Rising Adoption of Led Lights and Luminaires in Outdoor Applications Increasing Incorporation of Data Analytics into Smart Lighting

Restraints Cybersecurity Concerns Associated with Internet-Connected Lighting Systems Difficulties Associated with Retrofitting of Traditional Lighting Infrastructure

Opportunities Development of Solar-Powered and Hybrid Smart Lighting Solutions Emerging Smart Office and Smart Retail Trends Rising Adoption of Human-Centric Lighting Solutions Growing Adoption of Power Over Ethernet (Poe)-based Lighting Solutions in Commercial and Healthcare Applications Increasing Demand for Personalized Lighting Control Solutions

Challenges High Upfront Costs of Equipment and Accessories Interoperability and Compatibility Issues



Case Study Analysis

Uline Uses Cree Lighting Luminaires Integrated with Synapse Simplysnap Controls to Help Achieve Operational Excellence and Reliability

German Municipality Implements Signify Holding's Brightsites Solution to Advance Smart City Goals

Honeywell International Inc. Establishes New Airfield Ground Light Manufacturing Facility in India

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Tariff Analysis

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Regulations Restriction of Hazardous Substances (ROHs) and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (Reach) United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)



Companies Profiled

Signify Holding

Legrand

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Zumtobel Group

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Ams-Osram AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Wipro Lighting

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Cree Lighting USA LLC

Ledvance GmbH

Hli Solutions, Inc.

Savant Systems, Inc.

Dialight

Schneider Electric

ABB

Lightwave

Rab Lighting Inc.

Synapse Wireless Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Syska

Building Robotics Inc. (Siemens Company)

Helvar

Lifx

Sengled GmbH

Tvilight Projects

Nanoleaf

Ubicquia, Inc.

Jaquar India

Inter Ikea Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ml4lu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.