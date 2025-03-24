One Identity Partner Circle Earns 5-Star Rating in CRN Partner Program Guide for Eighth Consecutive Year, Sixth Channel Chief Recognition

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity , a leader in unified identity security, has once again earned a 5-Star rating in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide for its Partner Circle. This marks the eighth year of recognition, reinforcing the dedication One Identity has to its position as a trusted channel leader and to driving innovation in the identity security space. CRN also named Andrew Clarke, Global Head of Channels and Alliances at One Identity, to the 2025 CRN Channel Chiefs list for the sixth time, recognizing his leadership in building a thriving partner ecosystem.

As One Identity welcomes over 600 attendees to its user and partner conference, UNITE , in Prague today, these latest accolades highlight the company’s commitment to collaboration and shared success. UNITE provides an opportunity for partners to engage with One Identity product developers and subject matter experts, fostering deeper technical alignment and business growth.

Over the past year, One Identity has continued to evolve its Partner Circle to address the needs of identity security providers. From managing multi-cloud environments to protecting non-human identities (NHIs) and combating sophisticated cyber threats, partners face complex challenges that require strategic solutions. One Identity remains focused on equipping partners with the resources, technical expertise, and innovative tools needed to enhance customer security and expand market opportunities.

To further strengthen partner engagement, One Identity has introduced a partner ecosystem model designed to enhance collaboration and drive long-term growth. Recent updates include enhanced mutual success business planning, new non-monetary incentives, and an improved referral business management structure. These enhancements foster trust, reward expertise, and provide clear paths for development within the program.

"Something magical happens when two organizations align on goals, behaviors, and actions," said Tim York, Global Head of Partner Business for iC Consult. "Working closely with One Identity, we've experienced exactly that. With their help, we have resolved our customers’ use cases, increased our local and regional presence, and built deep and lasting relationships with existing and net new customers."

“Our partnership with One Identity has enabled us to deliver a fully hosted IGA solution as-a-service from a Swedish data center to a major public sector organization,” said Anders Rönnquist, CRO of the Arctic Group. “This was made possible through close technical collaboration between the Arctic Group team and solution engineers from One Identity, supported by a committed and flexible sales organization. The result was a secure, compliant service tailored to local requirements as well as a blueprint for future deployments across the Nordics. Being part of the Partner Circle means we can access the innovation, expertise, and support needed to deliver real business value.”

Looking ahead, One Identity plans to introduce competency levels within its partner program to recognize and reward expertise across key areas, including Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and advisory & delivery Implementation partners. This new recognition framework will offer more clear growth paths, increased visibility for top performers, and tailored benefits that align with evolving industry needs.

“At One Identity, we recognize that our partners are at the core of our success, and One Identity’s Partner Circle program has been instrumental in helping them succeed in an increasingly competitive market,” said Andrew Clarke, Global Head of Channels and Alliances at One Identity. “By investing in and prioritizing the delivery of cutting-edge solutions, strategic enablement, and a framework that recognizes partner expertise across the board, we hope to continue building a program that fosters long-term growth and innovation. We take pride in our program being honored with such consistent industry recognition.”

About One Identity

One Identity delivers unified identity security solutions that help customers strengthen their overall cybersecurity posture and protect the people, applications and data essential to business. Our Unified Identity Security Platform brings together best-in-class Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Access Management (AM), Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Active Directory Management (AD Mgmt) capabilities to enable organizations to shift from a fragmented to a holistic approach to identity security. One Identity is trusted and proven on a global scale – managing more than 500 million identities for more than 11,000 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com .

CONTACT:

Liberty Pike

One Identity

liberty.pike@oneidentity.com

(949) 754-8922