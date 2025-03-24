The Boldt Company Expands Partnership with Document Crunch to Streamline Contract Compliance and Project Execution

ATLANTA, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Crunch , the construction industry’s most used and trusted AI-powered document compliance platform, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with The Boldt Company, a nationally recognized leader in construction management and ENR top 100 contractors. Boldt, a valued customer since 2021, has expanded Document Crunch in an enterprise-wide roll-out across its portfolio of 150 projects to transform its contract review processes, empower better project execution, and ensure teams stay compliant.

The relationship between Boldt and Document Crunch began with a shared vision to simplify construction contracts and empower project team members who do not have a legal background but work within contractual obligations every day. The expanded partnership builds on the significant results Boldt has already achieved with Document Crunch. Document Crunch has saved Boldt several hundred hours in contract review time and reduced dependencies on legal counsel for routine inquiries. In the future, Boldt anticipates the same efficiencies for project teams, ultimately leading to better dispute management as teams make contract-informed decisions quickly to deal with issues as they arise. “Our business is built on relationships, and I believe the partnership we have developed with Document Crunch will play an important role in our future growth,” explained Nathan Johnson, General Counsel for The Boldt Company .

Since 2021, Document Crunch’s construction-trained platform and knowledge base have established itself as the construction contract risk review leader. It has evolved to meet the day-to-day needs of project teams with full project execution workflows through daily decision support and automated compliance tools. With these advancements, Boldt chose to expand Document Crunch at the enterprise level to replace and enhance legacy systems and procedures to impact two key operational areas:

Pre-Bid Contract Reviews: Automating the time-intensive process of reviewing contracts prior to bids

Automating the time-intensive process of reviewing contracts prior to bids Award-to-Field Handoff: Facilitating seamless transitions of contracts from award to project execution, empowering field teams with the knowledge to understand their obligations and make informed decisions

Leading the way in Construction innovation, Josh Levy, Co-Founder and CEO of Document Crunch , said, “Construction contracts are often the root cause of risks and disputes, and our mission is to empower teams like Boldt’s to understand and act on their contracts with confidence. This partnership exemplifies how innovative technology and strong collaboration can drive efficiency, reduce risks, and improve project outcomes”

“The construction industry is rapidly evolving,” added Levy “At Document Crunch, we are ensuring contracts are accessible and actionable at every layer of our operations, ultimately leading to better project outcomes and minimized disputes.”

The partnership’s success signals a broader shift in the construction industry’s approach to adopting AI technology and advancing legal innovation. By leveraging solutions like Document Crunch, companies like Boldt are closing the gap between technological advancement and real-world application while building innovation partnerships.

“Document Crunch has been very engaged throughout the course of our relationship, leading with curiosity and a willingness to shape their product to meet our needs,” said Johnson. “Josh Levy's leadership is amazing. He understands the challenges and problems we are trying to solve because he once faced them. His passion for bringing innovation to this space is palpable, this is a huge reason why we trust what they are building.”

About Document Crunch: Document Crunch is the document compliance platform for construction. Leveraging proprietary AI and machine learning, it simplifies construction documents, quickly identifying critical risks and providing guidance so teams can make great decisions throughout the entire project lifecycle. The company is on a mission to empower everyone in the construction industry to understand what’s in their contracts. To learn more, visit documentcrunch.com or schedule a demo here .

About The Boldt Company: The Boldt Company (Boldt) is a leading professional construction services firm with customers across the United States and is a subsidiary of The Boldt Group. Founded in 1889, Boldt is a fourth-generation family and employee-owned firm headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin. Boldt is recognized as a pioneer in Lean construction and in the industrialized construction space. Boldt operates 18 offices across the U.S. that serve customers in healthcare, power, industrial, education, automotive and commercial markets.