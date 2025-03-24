Verizon Business announces Partner Recognition Program winners at 2025 Channel Partners Conference & Expo

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced the winners of its annual Partner Recognition Program to kick off this year’s Channel Partners Conference & Expo activation in Las Vegas, where the company will have a large presence across the mainstage and event floor.

This year, eleven partners are being recognized for being on the leading edge of serving customers and delivering results. Recognitions include both performance-based and self-nominated awards, with winners being evaluated based on their accomplishments, alignment with social and community impact, customer business impact, and partner innovation.

“Our partners are a very important part of our business,” said Mark Tina, Channel Chief and Vice President of Indirect Partner Sales for Verizon Business. “Partnerships are a two-way street – we win together and we lose together – and having a positive culture that extends to the community around you, as well as a spirit of innovation, are core values we look at when working with partners. The businesses being recognized this year as winners of the Verizon Partner Network Recognition Program exemplify these values, and we’re lucky to work with them.”

The Verizon Partner Network, which was also honored today by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , with a 5-Star Award in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide, developed this recognition program to celebrate the accomplishments of vendors who demonstrate excellence in their partner program, allowing for an opportunity to recognize how their commitment to greatness is fostering innovation within the channel.

The following winners are being recognized in the 2024 Verizon Partner Network Recognition program:

Value Added Distributor of the Year 2024: GetWireless

Value Added Reseller of the Year 2024: Connected Solutions Group, LLC

Wireline Business Agent of the Year 2024: Intelisys, Inc.

Wireless Business Agent of the Year 2024: ConectUS

Wireline Subagent of the Year 2024: Bluewave Technology Group, LLC

Wireless Subagent of the Year 2024: Intratem

Alternate Channel Distribution Partner of the Year: Axe Elite - A Vaultek Company

SMB Agent of the Year 2024: Victra

SMB Agent of the Year 2024: Team Wireless

Customer Business Impact Award 2024: Simple Innovations Group

Partner Innovation Award 2024: Intwine Connect

Social & Community Impact Award 2024: Axe Elite - A Vaultek Company

Visit Verizon Partner Network to learn more about our business and partner solutions, and check out www.CRN.com/PPG to learn more about the program’s 5-Star Award.

Verizon Business celebrates innovation at Channel Partners

Verizon Business will showcase its far-reaching business solutions at the channel’s biggest industry event of the year (lounge located at Titian 2301A). At the Verizon Business lounge, attendees will be able to meet with solution experts to learn more about the transformative benefits of Verizon’s solutions, including:

Verizon 5G and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Solutions

Security Services and Solutions

Public Sector Solutions



Additionally, attendees can hear from Verizon Business Channel Chief, Mark Tina, during two different speaking engagements.

Tuesday, March 25, 12:20 p.m. PT in Venetian Ballroom F: Keynote – “Why Partner Experience (PX) Is Finally Getting Its Due: Practical Tools To Elevate Your Bottom Line”

Wednesday, March 26, 12:25 p.m. PT in Venetian Ballroom F: Channel Partners Power Panel – The Channel Connection for Telcos

To find out more about Verizon’s Partner Network and solutions, visit the Verizon Business Experience Lounge at Titian 2301A and Verizon’s partner program site .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024.

