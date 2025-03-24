WillScot Announces Expiration of Consent Solicitations and Receipt of Consents to Amend its Senior Secured Notes due 2029 and Senior Secured Notes due 2031

PHOENIX, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation (“WillScot” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary space solutions, announced the expiration and results of the previously announced Consent Solicitations of its indirect subsidiary, Williams Scotsman, Inc. (“WSI”), soliciting consents (“Consents”) from holders of its existing 6.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”) and the holders of its 7.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes” and, together with the 2029 Notes, the “Existing Notes”) for the adoption of certain amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) to the indentures governing the Existing Notes, as set forth in the amended consent solicitation statement dated March 17, 2025 (the “Consent Solicitation Statement”).

The Consent Solicitations for each series of Existing Notes (collectively, the “Consent Solicitations” and, with respect to each series, a “Consent Solicitation”) expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 21, 2025 (the “Expiration Date”). As of the Expiration Date, the Company has been advised by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information, tabulation and paying agent for the Consent Solicitations, that Consents of the holders of more than 66 2/3% in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 2029 Notes and outstanding 2031 Notes were validly delivered and not validly revoked, as required to approve the Proposed Amendments, representing approximately 88% of the $500 million total outstanding principal amount of the 2029 Notes, and approximately 83% of the $500 million total outstanding principal amount of the 2031 Notes.

The Company will pay the holders of the Existing Notes whose consents were validly delivered and not validly revoked prior to the Expiration Date aggregate cash consideration of $500,000, or approximately $0.57 per $1,000 principal amount of 2029 Notes and approximately $0.60 per $1,000 principal amount of 2031 Notes, as early as March 24, 2025, subject to the terms and conditions described in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

As a result of receiving the requisite consents to the Proposed Amendments, on March 24, 2025, WSI intends to enter into supplemental indentures to the indentures governing the Existing Notes, which will each become effective upon execution.

Any inquiries regarding the Consent Solicitations may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc., the Information, Tabulation and Paying Agent for the Consent Solicitations, at WILLSCOT@dfking.com or (212) 269-5550 (collect) or (800) 549-6697 (toll free), or to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, the Solicitation Agent for the Consent Solicitations, at (212) 834-4087 (collect) or (866) 834-4666 (toll free).

About WillScot

Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC,” WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The Company’s comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings and climate-controlled units, and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WillScot’s business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.

