Europe Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring Markets, 2023-2024 & 2025-2031 with Mohawk, Tarkett, Shaw Industries, Interface, Gerflor, Mannington Mills Inc, Forbo, Milliken, Beaulieu, and Kahrs BondCo Leading

Europe luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring market is expected to grow from US$ 6.51 billion in 2023 to US$ 12.22 billion by 2031. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2031.



Europe luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe. European consumers have shown a growing inclination toward LVT flooring due to its durability, ease of maintenance, and aesthetic appeal. This trend is particularly observed in Germany, the UK, France, and the Nordic countries, where homeowners, renovators, and businesses seek high-quality, long-lasting flooring solutions. For instance, according to the European Commission, the value of residential renovation in Europe reached approximately US$ 498.5 billion in the year 2023. Additionally, the construction revenue in Europe was valued at approximately US$ 1.45 trillion in 2023.





The versatility of LVT, which can replicate the look of natural materials such as hardwood and stone, appeals to European consumers who value both style and practicality in their flooring choices. Regulatory standards and environmental concerns also influence the Europe LVT flooring market. With the EU placing greater emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendliness, manufacturers are under pressure to produce LVT flooring that meets stringent environmental standards. This has led to the development of eco-friendly LVT products made from recycled materials and featuring low VOC emissions, catering to environmentally conscious consumers in Europe.



Luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring has emerged as a favored choice for commercial spaces such as offices, retail outlets, and hospitality establishments due to its exceptional durability, low maintenance requirements, and design versatility. In bustling commercial environments, where foot traffic can be intense and continuous, durability is paramount. Luxury vinyl tile (LVT)'s robust construction ensures it can withstand the rigors of high-traffic areas without succumbing to damage or wear, maintaining its aesthetic appeal and structural integrity over time.



For instance, the commercial real estate market size in the European Union reached US$ 7.7 trillion in 2023. Moreover, businesses appreciate the low maintenance nature of luxury vinyl tile (LVT), as its smooth surface is easy to clean, requiring only routine sweeping and occasional mopping to keep it looking pristine. This translates to reduced operational costs and minimal downtime, enhancing the overall efficiency of commercial operations.



Based on end user, the Europe luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional. In 2023, the residential segment held a significant market share during the forecast period. The residential sector holds the major share in the luxury vinyl tiles flooring market as it is an ideal choice for areas such as the living room, dining room, and bedrooms.

The comfortable underfoot and easy-to-clean characteristics of luxury vinyl tiles make it a perfect fit for household spaces. Luxury vinyl tile flooring is also best suited for basement spaces to withstand moisture and temperature fluctuations. It acts as an efficient alternative to traditional concrete floors in providing a warmer and more comfortable environment in households.



Mohawk Industries Inc, Tarkett, Shaw Industries Group Inc, Interface Inc, Gerflor SAS, Mannington Mills Inc, Forbo Holding AG, Milliken & Company, Beaulieu International Group, and Kahrs BondCo AB are among the leading players in the Europe luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring market. These companies are adopting mergers & acquisitions and product launches to expand their geographic presence and consumer base.

9. Europe Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Flooring Market - Country Analysis

