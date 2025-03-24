World Nonwovens Industry Medium Sized Producers Report 2025: Apparel Trade and Production Trends - Focus on Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Turkey

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Nonwovens Industry: Part 2-20 Medium Sized Producers, January 2025. World Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends: Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Turkey, December 2024" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report profiles the world's top 40 nonwovens producers, Karen Bitz provides the latest information and analysis of the investments and strategies of 20 medium sized nonwovens producers, namely: Avgol, Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Group, Fibertex Nonwovens, Fibertex Personal Care, Gulsan Holding, Hassan Group, Hollingsworth & Vose, Jofo Group, Johns Manville, Mitsui Chemicals Asahi Life Materials, Nan Liu Enterprise, PFNonwovens, Sandler, Shalag Nonwovens, Spuntech Industries, Suominen Nonwovens, Tenowo, TWE Group, Union Industries, and Xiamen Yanjan New Material Co.
These producers together accounted for about 31%, or US$7.0 bn worth, of sales by the top 40 nonwovens producers in 2023 - the latest year for which comprehensive data are available.
Looking ahead, the global market for nonwoven fabrics is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2021 and 2027, from US$39.8 bn to US$57.9 bn. Growth will be driven by demand for nonwoven fabrics for making lightweight automotive components. It will also be driven by product innovation, such as the development of smart nonwoven fabrics. Further growth will stem from technological advances in manufacturing technologies, and from research and development (R&D) in the production of environmentally sustainable fabrics.
Who should buy this report?
- Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals
- Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export
- Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.
- Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.
- Business consultancy firms
- Textile and clothing trade associations
- Government trade bodies
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
INTRODUCTION
- Medium sized companies
- Companies which entered the list of 20 medium sized producers in 2023
- Companies which exited the list of 20 medium sized producers in 2023
- Companies which remained among the 20 medium sized producers between 2022 and 2023
- Geographical location
JOHNS MANVILLE, USA
- Corporate structure
- Products and markets
- High Performance Nonwovens
- Roofing Materials
- Manufacturing facilities
- USA
- Germany
- Slovakia
- China
HOLLINGSWORTH & VOSE
- Company structure
- High Efficiency and Specialty Filtration
- Energy and Industrial Systems (EIS)
- Engine & Industrial Filtration
PFNONWOVENS, CZECH REPUBLIC
- Pegas Nonwovens operations
- First Quality Nonwovens operations
TWE GROUP, GERMANY
- Company structure
- Products and markets
SUOMINEN NONWOVENS, FINLAND
- Company structure
- Manufacturing facilities
- Products and markets
- Wipes Hygiene and medical products
- The world nonwovens industry: part 2 - 20 medium sized producers
AVGOL, ISRAEL
- Manufacturing facilities
- Israel
- USA
- China
- Russia
- India
- Products and markets
GULSAN HOLDING, TURKEY
SANDLER, GERMANY
- Manufacturing facilities
- Products and markets
MITSUI CHEMICALS ASAHI LIFE MATERIALS, JAPAN
- Mitsui Chemicals operations
- Products, markets and manufacturing facilities
- Asahi Kasei operations
- Products and markets
FIBERTEX NONWOVENS, DENMARK
- Ownership and company structure
- Manufacturing facilities
- Brazil
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- France
- South Africa
- Turkey
- USA
JOFO GROUP, CHINA
FIBERTEX PERSONAL CARE, DENMARK
- Ownership
- Company structure
- Manufacturing facilities, products and markets
NAN LIU ENTERPRISE, TAIWAN
- Manufacturing facilities
- Products and markets
UNION INDUSTRIES, ITALY
- Manufacturing facilities
- Products and markets iv
SPUNTECH INDUSTRIES, ISRAEL
- Ownership
- Production facilities
- Products and markets
SHALAG NONWOVENS, ISRAEL
XIAMEN YANJAN NEW MATERIAL CO (YANJAN), CHINA
DALIAN RUIGUANG NONWOVEN GROUP, CHINA
- Products and markets
- Spunlaced products
- Meltblown products
HASSAN GROUP, TURKEY
- Company history
- Company structure
- Environmental policy
- Investments
TENOWO, GERMANY
- Production facilities
- Products and markets
- Interlinings
- Industrial end uses
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pd83u3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.