World Nonwovens Industry Medium Sized Producers Report 2025: Apparel Trade and Production Trends - Focus on Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Turkey

This report profiles the world's top 40 nonwovens producers, Karen Bitz provides the latest information and analysis of the investments and strategies of 20 medium sized nonwovens producers, namely: Avgol, Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Group, Fibertex Nonwovens, Fibertex Personal Care, Gulsan Holding, Hassan Group, Hollingsworth & Vose, Jofo Group, Johns Manville, Mitsui Chemicals Asahi Life Materials, Nan Liu Enterprise, PFNonwovens, Sandler, Shalag Nonwovens, Spuntech Industries, Suominen Nonwovens, Tenowo, TWE Group, Union Industries, and Xiamen Yanjan New Material Co.

These producers together accounted for about 31%, or US$7.0 bn worth, of sales by the top 40 nonwovens producers in 2023 - the latest year for which comprehensive data are available.



Looking ahead, the global market for nonwoven fabrics is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2021 and 2027, from US$39.8 bn to US$57.9 bn. Growth will be driven by demand for nonwoven fabrics for making lightweight automotive components. It will also be driven by product innovation, such as the development of smart nonwoven fabrics. Further growth will stem from technological advances in manufacturing technologies, and from research and development (R&D) in the production of environmentally sustainable fabrics.



Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY



INTRODUCTION

Medium sized companies

Companies which entered the list of 20 medium sized producers in 2023

Companies which exited the list of 20 medium sized producers in 2023

Companies which remained among the 20 medium sized producers between 2022 and 2023

Geographical location

JOHNS MANVILLE, USA

Corporate structure

Products and markets

High Performance Nonwovens

Roofing Materials

Manufacturing facilities

USA

Germany

Slovakia

China

HOLLINGSWORTH & VOSE

Company structure

High Efficiency and Specialty Filtration

Energy and Industrial Systems (EIS)

Engine & Industrial Filtration

PFNONWOVENS, CZECH REPUBLIC

Pegas Nonwovens operations

First Quality Nonwovens operations

TWE GROUP, GERMANY

Company structure

Products and markets

SUOMINEN NONWOVENS, FINLAND

Company structure

Manufacturing facilities

Products and markets

Wipes Hygiene and medical products

The world nonwovens industry: part 2 - 20 medium sized producers

AVGOL, ISRAEL

Manufacturing facilities

Israel

USA

China

Russia

India

Products and markets

GULSAN HOLDING, TURKEY



SANDLER, GERMANY

Manufacturing facilities

Products and markets

MITSUI CHEMICALS ASAHI LIFE MATERIALS, JAPAN

Mitsui Chemicals operations

Products, markets and manufacturing facilities

Asahi Kasei operations

Products and markets

FIBERTEX NONWOVENS, DENMARK

Ownership and company structure

Manufacturing facilities

Brazil

Czech Republic

Denmark

France

South Africa

Turkey

USA

JOFO GROUP, CHINA



FIBERTEX PERSONAL CARE, DENMARK

Ownership

Company structure

Manufacturing facilities, products and markets

NAN LIU ENTERPRISE, TAIWAN

Manufacturing facilities

Products and markets

UNION INDUSTRIES, ITALY

Manufacturing facilities

Products and markets iv

SPUNTECH INDUSTRIES, ISRAEL

Ownership

Production facilities

Products and markets

SHALAG NONWOVENS, ISRAEL



XIAMEN YANJAN NEW MATERIAL CO (YANJAN), CHINA



DALIAN RUIGUANG NONWOVEN GROUP, CHINA

Products and markets

Spunlaced products

Meltblown products

HASSAN GROUP, TURKEY

Company history

Company structure

Environmental policy

Investments

TENOWO, GERMANY

Production facilities

Products and markets

Interlinings

Industrial end uses

