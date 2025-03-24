World Nonwovens Industry Medium Sized Producers Report 2025: Apparel Trade and Production Trends - Focus on Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Turkey

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Nonwovens Industry: Part 2-20 Medium Sized Producers, January 2025. World Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends: Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Turkey, December 2024" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report profiles the world's top 40 nonwovens producers, Karen Bitz provides the latest information and analysis of the investments and strategies of 20 medium sized nonwovens producers, namely: Avgol, Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Group, Fibertex Nonwovens, Fibertex Personal Care, Gulsan Holding, Hassan Group, Hollingsworth & Vose, Jofo Group, Johns Manville, Mitsui Chemicals Asahi Life Materials, Nan Liu Enterprise, PFNonwovens, Sandler, Shalag Nonwovens, Spuntech Industries, Suominen Nonwovens, Tenowo, TWE Group, Union Industries, and Xiamen Yanjan New Material Co.

These producers together accounted for about 31%, or US$7.0 bn worth, of sales by the top 40 nonwovens producers in 2023 - the latest year for which comprehensive data are available.

Looking ahead, the global market for nonwoven fabrics is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2021 and 2027, from US$39.8 bn to US$57.9 bn. Growth will be driven by demand for nonwoven fabrics for making lightweight automotive components. It will also be driven by product innovation, such as the development of smart nonwoven fabrics. Further growth will stem from technological advances in manufacturing technologies, and from research and development (R&D) in the production of environmentally sustainable fabrics.

Who should buy this report?

  • Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals
  • Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export
  • Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.
  • Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.
  • Business consultancy firms
  • Textile and clothing trade associations
  • Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION

  • Medium sized companies
  • Companies which entered the list of 20 medium sized producers in 2023
  • Companies which exited the list of 20 medium sized producers in 2023
  • Companies which remained among the 20 medium sized producers between 2022 and 2023
  • Geographical location

JOHNS MANVILLE, USA

  • Corporate structure
  • Products and markets
  • High Performance Nonwovens
  • Roofing Materials
  • Manufacturing facilities
  • USA
  • Germany
  • Slovakia
  • China

HOLLINGSWORTH & VOSE

  • Company structure
  • High Efficiency and Specialty Filtration
  • Energy and Industrial Systems (EIS)
  • Engine & Industrial Filtration

PFNONWOVENS, CZECH REPUBLIC

  • Pegas Nonwovens operations
  • First Quality Nonwovens operations

TWE GROUP, GERMANY

  • Company structure
  • Products and markets

SUOMINEN NONWOVENS, FINLAND

  • Company structure
  • Manufacturing facilities
  • Products and markets
  • Wipes Hygiene and medical products
  • The world nonwovens industry: part 2 - 20 medium sized producers

AVGOL, ISRAEL

  • Manufacturing facilities
  • Israel
  • USA
  • China
  • Russia
  • India
  • Products and markets

GULSAN HOLDING, TURKEY

SANDLER, GERMANY

  • Manufacturing facilities
  • Products and markets

MITSUI CHEMICALS ASAHI LIFE MATERIALS, JAPAN

  • Mitsui Chemicals operations
  • Products, markets and manufacturing facilities
  • Asahi Kasei operations
  • Products and markets

FIBERTEX NONWOVENS, DENMARK

  • Ownership and company structure
  • Manufacturing facilities
  • Brazil
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • France
  • South Africa
  • Turkey
  • USA

JOFO GROUP, CHINA

FIBERTEX PERSONAL CARE, DENMARK

  • Ownership
  • Company structure
  • Manufacturing facilities, products and markets

NAN LIU ENTERPRISE, TAIWAN

  • Manufacturing facilities
  • Products and markets

UNION INDUSTRIES, ITALY

  • Manufacturing facilities
  • Products and markets iv

SPUNTECH INDUSTRIES, ISRAEL

  • Ownership
  • Production facilities
  • Products and markets

SHALAG NONWOVENS, ISRAEL

XIAMEN YANJAN NEW MATERIAL CO (YANJAN), CHINA

DALIAN RUIGUANG NONWOVEN GROUP, CHINA

  • Products and markets
  • Spunlaced products
  • Meltblown products

HASSAN GROUP, TURKEY

  • Company history
  • Company structure
  • Environmental policy
  • Investments

TENOWO, GERMANY

  • Production facilities
  • Products and markets
  • Interlinings
  • Industrial end uses

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pd83u3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
