Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Albion Crown VCT PLC Albion Crown VCT PLC

Albion Crown VCT PLC
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Richard Glover  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Crown VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification `code GB0002577434  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2024/2025
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £0.321462,227£20,000.00
      
d)



Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - single transaction

  
      
e)Date of the transaction 21 March 2025  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary
Date of notification
24 March 2025