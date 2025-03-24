ELISpot And Fluorospot Assay Market Research 2025-2030 Featuring BD, U-CyTech, Mabtech, Abcam, Autoimmun Diagnostika, Lophius Biosciences, Bio-Connect, Oxford Immunotec, Bio-Techne

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ELISpot And Fluorospot Assay Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Prospective, Retrospective), By Application (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ELISpot and fluorospot assay market size was estimated at USD 311.8 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030

This growth can be attributed to the rising incidences of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing drug discovery activities, rising adoption in research and diagnostics, and expanding pre-clinical and clinically regulated bioanalysis. The ELISpot and fluorospot assays are used to access immune responses, increasing their importance in understanding the effect of various diseases on the immune system, including cancer.







ELISpot and Fluorospot assay are used to detect and characterize naturally occurring tumor-reactive T-cells, which serve as suitable mediators of cancer immunotherapy. Moreover, these assays are also being used for epitope mapping, identification of tumor antigens, and monitor vaccine-induced T and B-cell responses. Moreover, the development of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and cervical cancer is closely linked to high-risk infections with human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV), respectively. Tumor-specific vaccines are frequently tested in animal models and cell lines; for example, the HPV vaccine was assessed in mice and cell lines using the IFN-g and IL-2 ELISPOT assay.



Detection of antigen-specific T cell responses via the IFN-g ELISPOT assay in a patient with metastatic cervical cancer aids researchers in developing new treatment strategies. Researchers are working to halt cancer progression by inducing tumor-specific cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) through dendritic cells loaded with tumor DNA or tumor homogenate. Another approach involves generating virus-vectored genetic vaccines, such as using an Adenovirus vector encoding tumor antigens. The response of tumor-specific CTLs can be determined by the ELISPOT assay.



The IFN-? ELISPOT assay is also used to evaluate the immunological efficacy of high-dose IL-2 treatment in patients with metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma. These increasing applications of ELISpot and Fluorospot assays in cancer research are anticipated to drive their demand with increasing cancer incidences. According to National Cancer Institute data, the number of cancer cases per year is anticipated to increase to 29.9 million and cancer-related deaths to reach 15.3 million. This surge in cancer cases is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



These assays provide a powerful tool for assessing a potential drug substance's effect on the immune system. ELISpot is emerging as a critical tool in vaccine development for various conditions, such as immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), malaria, tuberculosis, cancer, and flu. The ELISpot test is widely utilized in clinical studies to evaluate vaccines. According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) International Clinical Trials Registry Platform (ICTRP) data, 54,952 clinical trials were performed globally in 2022 alone. These increasing clinical trials and drug discovery activities are expected to increase the demand for ELISpot and Fluorospot assay, thereby driving market growth.



Moreover, several market players are increasing their efforts to develop advanced solutions based on ELISpot and Fluorospot assays for various health conditions, which is further driving the market growth. For instance, in November 2023, Revvity announced the launch of its FDA-approved ELISPOT technology-based T-SPOT test in India for latent TB screening. The test uses a standardized sample, which reduces the influence of blood factors that can impact the test performance and normalization for T-cell count.



This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global ELISpot and fluorospot assay market report based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $311.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $450 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3%





