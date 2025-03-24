Net Zero in Construction Strategic Intelligence Report 2024: Key Approaches being Implemented by Companies to Reach this Goal

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Net Zero Strategies in Construction (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Why construction companies need a net zero strategy? All major economies have committed to reducing their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, with advanced economies aiming for net zero emissions by 2050. This will prompt construction companies to lower the carbon footprint and embodied carbon levels of buildings.



Sustainable materials are needed to reduce supply chain emissions > Innovations in materials with low-carbon concrete and green steel can reduce the embodied carbon of construction projects. Integration of renewable and bio-based materials into construction, like timber and landscaping, is growing in popularity.



Low-carbon fuels are reducing emissions from construction operations > Construction firms are tackling operational emissions by displacing fossil fuel-powered equipment and increasing renewable energy consumption.



Energy use within buildings is a significant part of construction companies' value chain emissions > Construction companies can improve energy efficiency over a building's lifetime with LED light fittings, high-efficiency heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems, smart energy controls, on-site energy generation, and insulation.



Who is winning the race to net zero? Emissions reporting among construction companies has improved in recent years, with 71% of 17 leading construction companies analyzed reporting Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions in 2023. Since 2021, Lendlease, Ferrovial, and Skanska have made the biggest reductions in Scope 1 and 2 emissions.



The construction industry is concentrating on three main strategies to reach these targets:

Sustainable materials to address Scope 1 emissions. Many construction companies are exploring using sustainable and low-carbon materials in projects. Innovations are growing, including removing clinker from concrete, thereby lowering the amount of carbon associated with the process.

Alternative fuels and electrification to tackle Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Construction firms are phasing out fossil fuel-powered equipment and increasing renewable energy use to tackle Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Energy-efficient buildings to address Scope 3 emissions.This is being achieved by fitting new buildings with renewable energy sources, reducing the proportion of energy wasted due to poor insulation, and retrofitting existing buildings with energy conserving features.

Scope

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of net zero strategies within the construction industry, highlighting the key approaches being implemented by companies to reach this goal.

It features prominent construction companies making significant progress towards achieving net zero emissions, along with detailed case studies showcasing specific strategies in action.

Additionally, the report presents detailed Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions data for 20 major construction companies, providing valuable insights into their environmental impact reduction efforts.

Reasons to Buy

The analyst's strategic intelligence ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors.

This report is essential reading for senior executives to understand how the construction industry is striving towards net zero.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Why Construction Companies Need a Net Zero Strategy

Strategy 1: Sustainable Materials

Strategy 2: Alternative Fuels and Electrification

Strategy 3: Energy-Efficient Buildings

Who is Winning the Race to Net Zero?

Glossary

