Heimar hf.: Amended Financial Calendar and Board Information

The financial calendar of Heimar hf. for the years 2025–2026, originally published on 23 December 2024, has been amended.

The updated indicative dates are as follows:

Q1 2025 Earnings Preview 12 May 2025 Q2 2025 Results 21 August 2025 Q3 2025 Earnings Preview 22 October 2025 Preliminiary Financial Report 4 February 2026 Q4 2025 Results 4 March 2026 Annual General Meeting 2026 26 March 2026

Financial disclosures will be published after the close of markets.

The Board of Directors has allocated responsibilities as follows:

Tómas Kristjánsson was elected Chairman of the Board and Bryndís Hrafnkelsdóttir Vice-Chair. Other board members are Benedikt Olgeirsson, Guðrún Tinna Ólafsdóttir, and Heiðrún Jónsdóttir.

The Audit Committee is composed of certified public accountant Anna Þórðardóttir, who serves as Chair, along with board members Benedikt Olgeirsson and Heiðrún Jónsdóttir.

The Remuneration Committee comprises board members Guðrún Tinna Ólafsdóttir, who serves as Chair, Tómas Kristjánsson, and Bryndís Hrafnkelsdóttir.

The composition of the Board reflects a gender ratio of 60% women and 40% men. The gender ratio within the Board’s sub-committees is 67% women and 33% men.