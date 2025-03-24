Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation Research Report 2025: Global Market Poised for Growth, Reaching $3 Billion by 2031, Increasing Demand Tied to Osteoarthritis Incidence

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation Market Size, Share, and Trends Analysis | Global | 2025-2031 | MedCore | Includes: Single Injection Market, Two Injection Market, and 2 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hyaluronic acid viscosupplementation market, an innovative branch of non-invasive orthopedic treatments, is forecasted to achieve a significant milestone by reaching a valuation of $3 billion by the year 2031. Following a brief setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is on a robust growth trajectory, posting a compound annual growth rate of 2.9% from its $2.5 billion status in 2024.
Spanning four primary product categories – single, two, three, and five injections – the market caters to a wide range of patient needs and preferences. The current shift toward single-injection solutions showcases the industry's adaptation to the growing demand for convenient and patient-friendly treatment options.
The market analysis offers intricate details concerning unit sales, average selling prices, and market size, alongside growth trends and forecast projections up to 2031. Furthermore, insightful coverage on market drivers, limiters, and the competitive landscape provide a comprehensive understanding of the current state and future outlook of the industry.
While elective medical procedures experienced a downturn during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, the market saw a resilient comeback by 2022. This rebound underscores the essential nature of viscosupplementary treatments for patients managing osteoarthritis and joint disorders.
A contributing factor to the market's growth is the burgeoning prevalence of osteoarthritis, particularly within the aging global population. This rise in case numbers directly correlates with the heightened need for hyaluronic acid viscosupplementation therapies.
A few key players currently dominate the market, with DePuy Synthes leading the way with its single and three-injection products. Their closest competitors include Fidia with its two-injection therapy and Sanofi, which capitalizes on the ever-expanding osteoarthritis market with its product offerings.
The research encompassed a multitude of regions worldwide, ensuring a global perspective of the hyaluronic acid viscosupplementation market dynamics. North America, Latin America, Western and Central & Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa all contributed to the extensive scope of the market analysis.
