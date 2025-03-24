AtWork Opens Location in Monterey Park

MONTEREY PARK, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtWork ®, the nation’s leading staffing franchise for empowering job seekers and facilitating company growth, has opened a new location at 883 S. Atlantic Blvd., Suite G across from Monterey Park Hospital. The location will serve communities in Monterey Park, Rosemead, South Pasadena, San Marino, San Gabriel, Temple City, Montebello and El Monte.

AtWork Monterey Park is locally owned and operated by Lauren Shaw, an Air Force Veteran who has worked as an engineer for nearly 30 years. He currently resides in the Greater Los Angeles Area.

“I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit and desire to own a business that will have a positive impact on my community,” said Shaw. “AtWork was a natural fit for what I was looking for because it will allow me to establish personal connections with local businesses and job seekers, and ultimately, see people’s lives improve through getting to work. I plan to be an active part of the community in order to become a go-to resource for growing businesses and potential candidates.”

For more than three decades, AtWork’s mission has been to connect people with jobs and jobs with people. With nearly 100 locations nationwide, AtWork puts an estimated 40,000 individuals to work each year in administrative, light-industrial, accounting and finance, hospitality, IT and management-level positions at some of the nation’s largest and most recognizable companies.

“We are proud to open our doors in Monterey Park and provide a common place for both job seekers and growing businesses to turn for staffing solutions,” said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. “AtWork will serve as a key resource to help employees thrive, businesses prosper and communities flourish. Lauren is the perfect partner to champion our mission and be a servant leader in his local community.”

AtWork Monterey Park is located at:

883 S. Atlantic Blvd., Suite G

Monterey Park, CA 91754

(831) 287-5204

For more information, visit AtWork.com.