Online Apparel Market Analysis, Trends and Brands Report 2024-2028: Shein's Ultra-low Prices and Agile Supply Chain Allow it to Dominate the Global $554 Billion Market

The global online apparel market experienced a modest growth of 2.6% in 2023, reaching a valuation of $554.0 billion. This growth was hindered by economic challenges and a preference among consumers for the in-person shopping experience after the pandemic.
As a result, the online penetration rate decreased by 0.4ppts to 26.6%. However, the market is poised for a gradual acceleration, with expectations of a 3.5% growth in 2024 and a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2028, technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR), are anticipated to bolster online penetration.
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. Key Trends in the Global Clothing & Footwear Market
- Drivers & Inhibitors
- Focus on product fit and website imagery will help brands battle returns
- AI continues to trickle down into fashion to enhance online offerings
- Brands introduce live shopping to the West to engage consumers
- Strategies for Success
03. Global Market Size to 2028
- Global Online Market 2018, 2023 & 2028
- Global Online Apparel Market 2018-2028
- Global Apparel Online vs Offline Market, 2018-2028
- Global Apparel Online vs Offline Growth, 2018-2028
- Global Online Apparel Market by Channel Segment, 2018-2028
- Global Online Apparel Market Growth by Channel Segment, 2018-2028
04. Regional Performance to 2028
- Global Online Apparel Market by Region 2018, 2023 & 2028
- Global Online Apparel Market by Regional Growth 2018-2028
- Top 10 Online Apparel Markets by Value, 2018-2028
- Top 10 Online Apparel Markets by Forecast Growth, 2023-2028
05. Online Consumer Insights
- Attitudes towards online shopping by country
- Attitudes towards online shopping by age group
- Consumer willingness to use AR to guide purchases
- Consumer opinions on the helpfulness of online customer service
- Consumer opinions on customer service chatbots using ChatGPT
- Consumer intentions from ordering items online from abroad
06. Competitive Landscape: Market Shares & Retailer Profiles
- Top 10 Global Online Apparel Retailers: 2022-2024
- Top 10 Global Online Apparel Brands: 2022-2024
- Retailer in Focus: Shein
- Retailer in Focus: Amazon
- Retailer in Focus: Zalando
- Retailer in Focus: ASOS
- Retailers in Focus: About You and Cider
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Shein
- Alibaba
- Amazon
- JD.com
- Zalando
- Vip.com
- Nike
- Zara
- H&M
- Macy's
- ASOS
- About You
- Cider
- Mango
- Bershka
- Depop
- AliExpress
