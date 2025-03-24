Online Apparel Market Analysis, Trends and Brands Report 2024-2028: Shein's Ultra-low Prices and Agile Supply Chain Allow it to Dominate the Global $554 Billion Market

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Apparel Market to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online apparel market experienced a modest growth of 2.6% in 2023, reaching a valuation of $554.0 billion. This growth was hindered by economic challenges and a preference among consumers for the in-person shopping experience after the pandemic.

As a result, the online penetration rate decreased by 0.4ppts to 26.6%. However, the market is poised for a gradual acceleration, with expectations of a 3.5% growth in 2024 and a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2028, technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR), are anticipated to bolster online penetration.



Scope

Digital innovations will fuel future outperformance of the online market

Asia-Pacific is expected to overtake the Americas as biggest online region out to 2028

Shein's ultra-low prices and agile supply chain allow it to dominate the online market

Key Topics Covered:



01. Executive Summary



02. Key Trends in the Global Clothing & Footwear Market

Drivers & Inhibitors

Focus on product fit and website imagery will help brands battle returns

AI continues to trickle down into fashion to enhance online offerings

Brands introduce live shopping to the West to engage consumers

Strategies for Success

03. Global Market Size to 2028

Global Online Market 2018, 2023 & 2028

Global Online Apparel Market 2018-2028

Global Apparel Online vs Offline Market, 2018-2028

Global Apparel Online vs Offline Growth, 2018-2028

Global Online Apparel Market by Channel Segment, 2018-2028

Global Online Apparel Market Growth by Channel Segment, 2018-2028

04. Regional Performance to 2028

Global Online Apparel Market by Region 2018, 2023 & 2028

Global Online Apparel Market by Regional Growth 2018-2028

Top 10 Online Apparel Markets by Value, 2018-2028

Top 10 Online Apparel Markets by Forecast Growth, 2023-2028

05. Online Consumer Insights

Attitudes towards online shopping by country

Attitudes towards online shopping by age group

Consumer willingness to use AR to guide purchases

Consumer opinions on the helpfulness of online customer service

Consumer opinions on customer service chatbots using ChatGPT

Consumer intentions from ordering items online from abroad

06. Competitive Landscape: Market Shares & Retailer Profiles

Top 10 Global Online Apparel Retailers: 2022-2024

Top 10 Global Online Apparel Brands: 2022-2024

Retailer in Focus: Shein

Retailer in Focus: Amazon

Retailer in Focus: Zalando

Retailer in Focus: ASOS

Retailers in Focus: About You and Cider

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Shein

Alibaba

Amazon

JD.com

Zalando

Vip.com

Nike

Zara

H&M

Macy's

ASOS

About You

Cider

Mango

Bershka

Depop

AliExpress

