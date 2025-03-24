Pembroke Private Wealth Management Ltd. Announces Portfolio Adviser Change and Termination of Class F Units Distribution for Pembroke International Growth Fund

MONTREAL, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pembroke Private Wealth Management Ltd. (“Pembroke”), the manager of the Pembroke International Growth Fund (the “Fund”) announced today a change in portfolio adviser for the Fund.

Effective on or about May 1, 2025, Pembroke Management Ltd. will replace William Blair Investment Management LLC (“William Blair”) as the portfolio adviser for the Fund. There is no change to the investment objective of the Fund. The Fund continues to seek to provide long-term growth through capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of high-quality foreign companies across all market cap ranges located outside the United States and Canada.

Nicolas Chevalier, Managing Partner of Pembroke Management Ltd., stated: “We have built a solid investment team with the capability, depth and experience to take the reins. This transition will benefit clients through enhanced communication with our investment professionals, while better aligning the Fund with the approach they have come to expect from our portfolios.”

Pembroke extends its sincere appreciation to William Blair. The American firm’s partnership, insights and stewardship have played a meaningful role in the Fund’s development.

The Fund will cease the distribution of Class F Units, effective today. There are currently no unitholders of Class F Units of the Fund. The Fund continues to distribute Class A Units, and there are no changes affecting the rights of Class A unitholders of the Fund.

This transition underscores Pembroke’s dedication to integrity, excellence and aligned interests. It also reflects the firm’s commitment to evolve in ways that best serve its Canadian clients.

For further information on Pembroke and the Fund, please visit www.pml.ca or call 1-800-667-0716 (Montreal) or 1-800-668- 7383 (Toronto).



About Pembroke

Pembroke Private Wealth Management serves families, foundations and institutions with investment and wealth management solutions. The firm was founded in 1988 by Pembroke Management Ltd., an institutional money manager that has been investing in high-quality growth stocks since 1968.

Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For more information, please contact :

Mathieu Foucher, Marketing and Communications Manager

514-448-5221

mfoucher@pml.ca