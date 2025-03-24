Platform9 Launches Partner Program to Help VMware Customers Migrate to Private Cloud Director With Their Existing Infrastructure 

With Platform9, enterprises get a familiar private cloud experience with enterprise-grade features on the storage and server infrastructure they already have

Enterprises are able to migrate everything in weeks to months, instead of years, at one-tenth the cost of industry analyst estimates

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Platform9 , the enterprise private cloud company, formally launched the Platform9 Partner Program. The program supports value-added resellers, systems integrators and managed service providers in equipping VMware customers to replace their VMware environments with Platform9 Private Cloud Director. The program also supports technology vendors by leveraging customers’ existing investment in their storage and server infrastructure.

Partner iShift is currently migrating 40,000 VMware virtual machines (VMs) to Platform9’s Private Cloud Director at 1/10th the cost of other migration methods for a Fortune 500 company.

iShift CEO Mark Googins said: "Since its inception, iShift has been dedicated to helping businesses harness the power of virtualization. Our partnership with Platform9 is a natural evolution of that mission, combining our deep expertise in implementation with their innovative approach to private cloud infrastructure. Together, we see immense potential to support enterprises with seamless and scalable virtualization migration services, helping our customers achieve their desired outcomes. We’re excited about the future of our partnership with Platform9 and the impact we can make in simplifying and accelerating private cloud transformation.”

Enterprises with large VMware deployments are migrating to Platform9’s Private Cloud Director because it provides a compelling alternative that is easier to adopt than any other alternative with:

A familiar GUI-based interface for traditional VM management

Support for critical virtualization management capabilities, such as robust cluster management - VM HA, Live Migration and Dynamic Resource Rebalancing

Compatibility with existing storage, server and network environments

The industry’s most seamless migration experience with vJailbreak

“We are announcing the Platform9 Partner Program to show our deep commitment to re-enabling the channel community that has been so adversely affected by changes to their VMware business,” said Emilia A’Bell, Chief Revenue Officer of Platform9. “The channel and the alliances community were fundamental in enabling customers to modernize their datacenters, and today we are committed to growing the value they bring to their customers’ on-premises private cloud as Platform9 partners.”

Platform9 Channel Partners

Platform9 enables the channel partner community to successfully advise and guide customers affected by VMware licensing changes with four elements:

Comprehensive Enablement : Platform9 will offer hands on labs, NFR licenses for partner lab and demo environments, co-branded collateral and training and certification to enable partners to advise their customers with confidence

: Platform9 will offer hands on labs, NFR licenses for partner lab and demo environments, co-branded collateral and training and certification to enable partners to advise their customers with confidence Lucrative Margins and Performance Incentives : Platform9 partners will receive high margin incentives to help drive their revenue and profits

: Platform9 partners will receive high margin incentives to help drive their revenue and profits Migration Services Training : Platform9 partners will be trained on using vJailbreak to successfully offer migration services for their VMware customers at compelling price points

: Platform9 partners will be trained on using vJailbreak to successfully offer migration services for their VMware customers at compelling price points 2025 Deal Registration Incentives: Platform9 partners who register a VMware migration opportunity via the Deal Registration portal by October 31, 2025 with an executed contract by January 31, 2026 are eligible for commissions and SPIFFs for 2025

Platform9 Technology Alliance Partners

Platform9 is currently working with technology vendors through co-selling and co-marketing efforts to support customers who desire to replace VMware and retain their investment in storage and servers. Platform9 Private Cloud Director enables advanced integration with more than 50 technology platforms including NetApp, Pure Storage, Tintri, HPE, Dell EMC, Commvault, Veritas, Trilio and Storware.

About Platform9

Platform9 is the leader in simplifying enterprise private clouds. The company’s flagship product, Private Cloud Director, has all of VMware’s enterprise-grade features today along with private cloud features for the future. Platform9 was founded by a team of VMware cloud pioneers and has over tens of thousands of nodes in production at some of the world’s largest enterprises. Platform9 is an inclusive, globally distributed company backed by prominent investors, committed to driving private cloud innovation and efficiency. For more information, go to: https://platform9.com/ .

