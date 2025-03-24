The Apache Software Foundation Announces New Fundraising Program to Support Mission Critical Initiatives for Open Source Projects

Wilmington, DE , March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the global home of open source software the world relies on, today announced ASF Initiatives , a new fundraising program that will help meet the growing global demand for ASF software by hardening ubiquitous Apache projects with additional financial support for Foundation governance operations, open source projects, and project communities. Alpha-Omega has seed-funded the ASF’s first effort to launch in the fundraising program - the Tooling Initiative .

The Tooling Initiative will help ASF’s open source project communities streamline development, automate repetitive tasks, reduce technical debt, and better collaborate. New products being developed under the Tooling Initiative are separate from the tools developed by ASF Infrastructure. Additional Initiatives are in the planning stages and include security capabilities that meet the EU's Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and US’s CISA recommendations.

"As demands on open source software continue to grow, particularly in areas of security and infrastructure support, the ASF is expanding its capabilities to meet these challenges head-on," said Ruth Suehle, President of the Apache Software Foundation. "The ASF Initiatives program allows organizations to directly support specific strategic priorities that will benefit the entire ASF open source ecosystem.”

Sponsor the ASF Tooling Initiative

The ASF’s Tooling Initiative requires an increase to the ASF's annual budget by $500,000 to maintain the Foundation's commitment to the highest standards of software development and community support. With Alpha-Omega’s initial seed-funding, the ASF hopes other open source stakeholders will join the effort and help strengthen the Apache software projects the world has come to rely on.

“We have a mission to catalyze sustainable security improvements in open source software,” said Michael Winser, Co-Founder of the Alpha-Omega Project . “A key part of our strategy is to work within major ecosystems. The ASF’s ability to create common tooling infrastructure and to lead and inspire cultural changes across hundreds of projects is compelling. It’s hard to imagine a more leveraged investment. We are thrilled to help start this effort and look forward to other collaborators joining in.”



Sponsors of the ASF Tooling Initiative enjoy the same benefits of ASF Targeted Sponsors at their corresponding level. To learn more and sponsor, email fundraising@apache.org .

