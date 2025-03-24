Press release



March 24, 2025

Representatives of Nissan in the Board of Directors

Boulogne-Billancourt, on March 24th, 2025 – Further to Nissan's announcement on March 11th, 2025 of the new position to be held by Manabu Sakane as from April 1st, 2025, Nissan has decided to propose Pierre Loing as a candidate in place of Manabu Sakane at the General Shareholders' Meeting on April 30th, 2025.

Consequently, the Board of Directors will submit to the vote of the General Meeting, on the proposal of Nissan, the appointment of Michelle Baron and Pierre Loing as directors for a period of four years, replacing Yu Serizawa, whose term expires, and Joji Tagawa, who has decided to end his term early.

Biography:

Pierre Loing is Director Global Special Projects since 2025, based in Nissan North America, Inc. He began his career in Renault Germany in 1988. He joined Renault Product Planning in 1990 and was then sent on assignment to Volvo USA in 1992. Pierre Loing was the Renault Product negotiator in 1998/99 during the Renault – Nissan discussions leading to the Alliance. He joined Nissan in Japan in 1999 and held several Product Planning leadership positions at first in Japan, then in Europe and in the US. During that time, he reorganized the European lineup with Qashqai and Juke and managed the launch of the 100% electric Leaf for which he was awarded a Nissan President’s Award as well as the prestigious Automotive News Eurostar. In January 2016, he returned to Nissan HQ as Division General Manager of Global Product Marketing with added responsibility of Global Motorsports in 2019. He became Global Vice President of Product Planning in 2020 in charge of Nissan and Infiniti portfolio worldwide. As from April 2025, he will be Director Global Special Projects, based in Nissan North America, Inc. A French national, Pierre Loing holds a masters degree in International Marketing from NEOMA Business School. He completed an Executive MBA Program at INSEAD in 1992.

RENAULT GROUP

INVESTOR RELATIONS





Philippine de Schonen

+33 6 13 45 68 39

philippine.de-schonen@renault.com





RENAULT GROUP

MEDIA RELATIONS Valérie Gillot

+33 6 83 92 92 96

valerie.gillot@renault.com Rie Yamane

+33 6 03 16 35 20

rie.yamane@renault.com

https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

