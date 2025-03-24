Casino Group: Release of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

RELEASE OF THE 2024

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

2024 French Universal Registration Document for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon, was filed with the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (“AMF”) on 24th March 2025 under the number D.25-0136.

This includes the following information:

2024 Annual Financial report,

Sustainability information,

The report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance,

Descriptions of the 2024 and 2025 share buyback programs.

Copies of 2024 Universal Registration Document will be available, free of charges, at Casino’s Headquarter (+33 (0)4 77 45 33 04 / 1, Cours Antoine Guichard, 42000 Saint-Etienne, France).

This document may also be consulted on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and on Casino’s website

Analyst and investor contacts

Charlotte Izabel +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33 cizabel@groupe-casino.fr Investor Relations +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17 IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

Press contacts

Corporate Communications Department – Casino Group Stéphanie Abadie +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05 sabadie@groupe-casino.fr Investor Communications Department +33 (0)1 53 65 24 78 directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Attachment