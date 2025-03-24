With 66 patents filed in 2024, GTT confirms the acceleration of its innovation momentum and its technological leadership in the INPI ranking



Paris, March 24, 2025 – The GTT Group, technological expert in membrane containment systems used to transport and store liquefied gases, announces the filing of a total of 66 patent applications with the INPI1 in 2024, marking an increase from 2023. This achievement illustrates the acceleration of the Group’s innovation momentum and reinforces its position as a leading technological player.

By moving from the 26th to the 23rd position in the Top 50 of French patent-filing companies, GTT demonstrates its commitment to anticipating the challenges of the global energy landscape and the maritime sector.

Driven by an ambitious vision, the Group is accelerating the development of cutting-edge technologies for the energy transition and low-carbon solutions, such as the transport and storage of liquefied hydrogen or ammonia, the use of LNG as fuel and of onboard carbon capture technologies.

At the same time, GTT is continuously optimising its existing solutions to improve the energy efficiency of maritime players and address their evolving needs and environmental regulations.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, stated: “With 66 patent applications filed in 2024, GTT confirms its technological leadership and strong presence among the champions of innovation in France, having secured the 23rd position in the overall INPI ranking. This achievement highlights the strength of our innovation momentum and our determination to envision, today, the solutions that the world will need tomorrow. More than ever, we are convinced that innovation is a strategic lever to succeed in the energy transition, and we are continuing to invest in R&D to offer our customers increasingly efficient and environmentally friendly solutions.”

About GTT

GTT is a technology and engineering group with expertise in the design and development of cryogenic membrane containment systems for use in the transport and storage of liquefied gases. Over the past 60 years, the GTT Group has designed and developed, to the highest standards of excellence, some of the most innovative technologies used in LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers. As part of its commitment to building a sustainable world, GTT develops new solutions designed to support ship-owners and energy providers in their journey towards a decarbonised future. As such, the Group offers systems designed to enable commercial vessels to use LNG as fuel, develops cutting-edge digital solutions to enhance vessels’ economic and environmental performance, and actively pursues innovation in the field of low-carbon solutions. Through its subsidiary, Elogen, which designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers, GTT is also actively involved in the green hydrogen sector.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in the CAC Next 20, SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

