Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Lisa Young a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Lisa Young, a fourth-year medical student, studies at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She is a Medical Student Anesthesia Research Fellow. She has conducted research in a neural engineering lab to investigate the effects of transcutaneous spinal cord stimulation on fine motor function in rats with cervical spinal cord injuries.

“Lisa is working in extremely competitive areas of the medical field, and we are excited to see what she does with her experience," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

