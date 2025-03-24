Meriaura Group Plc

Company Announcement 24 March 2025 at 18.00 p.m. (CET)

Meriaura Group Plc has received conditional approval for the continued listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market after the acquisition of Summa Defence Oy

Meriaura Group Plc (“Meriaura Group” or the “Company”) has received conditional approval from Nasdaq Stockholm AB for the continued listing of Meriaura Group’s shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (“First North”) with regard to the acquisition of Summa Defence Oy (“Summa Defence”), announced on 29 January 2025.

In accordance with the company announcement published on 29 January 2025, Meriaura Group plans to acquire the entire share capital of Summa Defence. The transaction is to be implemented through a share exchange by carrying out a directed share issue to the shareholders of Summa Defence. In connection with the arrangement, the Marine Logistics business (Meriaura Oy and its wholly owned subsidiary VG-EcoFuel Oy) will be sold. The name of the new listed company will be Summa Defence Plc. The transaction and associated arrangements are conditional on the decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Meriaura Group.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the continued listing of Meriaura Group’s shares on First North in both Finland and Sweden, provided that the Company publishes a Company Description in accordance with the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the “Rulebook”), the legal due diligence report on Summa Defence Oy is submitted to Nasdaq Stockholm AB with no findings that would alter its assessment of the fulfillment of the listing requirements, the distribution requirement is fulfilled, and the Company updates its website in accordance with the Rulebook following the completion of the transaction.

A Company Description is planned to be published before the notice to the Annual General Meeting and will be available on Meriaura Group’s website at www.meriauragroup.com.

Further information:

Meriaura Group Plc

CEO Jussi Mälkiä

Phone: +358 40 078 5489

Email: jussi.malkia@meriaura.com



Summa Defence Oy

CEO Jussi Holopainen

Phone: +358 44 517 4543

Email: jussi.holopainen@summadefence.com



Meriaura Group in brief

Meriaura Group has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.

Marine Logistics business is carried out by Meriaura Ltd, which is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive and low-emission marine transport services, based on long-term affreightment agreements, modern fleet, and active development of its operational sustainability. In addition, Meriaura has a strong market position in the marine logistics in renewable energy construction projects.

The Marine Logistics business also includes VG-EcoFuel Ltd which produces biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business focuses on comprehensive clean energy systems. Meriaura Energy Ltd designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries for industrial use and district heating. The energy production is based on large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar thermal collectors manufactured by the company. The Renewable Energy business also includes Rasol Ltd, specialised in delivering high-quality solar power systems for real estates, companies and solar parks.

Meriaura Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden as MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as MERIH.

www.meriauragroup.com

The Company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.