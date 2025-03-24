INVESTOR ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of March 31, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Securities Class Action – Investors With Significant Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (“Integral Ad Science” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IAS). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose: (i) that IAS was experiencing a new material trend of increased competitive pricing pressures and that, as a result, IAS had been forced to cut prices to compensate for weakening demand and slowing revenue growth; (ii) that IAS’s pricing function was no longer “favorable” and IAS could not sustain its pricing and drive price increases; (iii) that pricing had become a key differentiator between IAS and its competitor necessary to close major renewals and new deals; (iv) that the risks that competition “could result in increased pricing pressure” or “could put pressure on us to change our prices” had in fact transpired; and (v) as a result, IAS’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you bought IAS shares between March 2, 2023 and February 27, 2024, and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/integral-ad-science/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 31, 2025.

