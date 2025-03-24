Chicago Home Tutor Celebrates 10 Years Serving the Windy City

Chicago, Illinois, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Home Tutor, a leader in personalized, evidence-based tutoring services, proudly marks its 10-year anniversary of empowering students across the greater Chicago metropolitan area. Since its founding in 2015, the private tutoring service has provided expert academic support to learners of all abilities, specializing in students with diverse learning needs. Over the past decade, they have built a reputation for fostering confidence, independence, and academic success. This milestone serves as a testament to the dedication of its educators and the impact of its tailored approach to learning.

Chicago Home Tutor empowers students to realize their full potential through high-quality, one-on-one private tutoring services across Chicago and its suburbs. The organization's individualized approach, combined with its experienced team of educators, enables students to overcome academic challenges and develop essential skills for future success. From pre-K to Grade 12, Chicago Home Tutor creates an inclusive learning environment that meets the needs of diverse learners, including those with ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, giftedness, and other specialized educational needs.

Chicago Home Tutor takes a student-first approach by identifying each student's academic strengths and areas for improvement. Their hand-picked matching process eliminates the stress of finding a tutor by ensuring each student is paired with an educator whose expertise aligns with their needs and fits into their busy schedules. Tutors are carefully selected based on experience, specialization, and proximity to the student's home or school. Once matched, tutors create individualized lesson plans tailored to the student's learning goals and style.

A hallmark of Chicago Home Tutor is its expertise in supporting students with special education needs. The team includes professionals skilled in helping students with ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, and other learning disabilities. They employ proven methods such as the Orton-Gillingham and Wilson Reading System approaches for literacy instruction, as well as Touch Math.

According to Joe Hopper, President of Chicago Home Tutor "We are so thankful for all the amazing tutors and families who have contributed to this incredible 10-year journey. Your overwhelming response fuels our mission to provide outstanding learning experiences for students across Chicagoland!"

Chicago Home Tutor also offers a flexible and convenient work environment for educators. Tutors can set their schedules with opportunities to work after school or on weekends. Certified teachers with LBS1 endorsements may also take on daytime tutoring assignments in Chicago-area private schools. The company minimizes tutor's commute times by matching tutors with students near their homes or workplaces. This flexibility appeals to certified teachers, retired educators, school psychologists, learning behavior specialists, and other professional educators seeking supplemental income.

About Entrust Tutoring LLC:

Founded in 2015, Chicago Home Tutor was reorganized in 2023 as part of Entrust Tutoring LLC. Today, it stands as the leading tutoring company in Chicago supporting diverse learners, matching students with local tutors with complementary backgrounds, experience, skills, and personality. With a network of over 170 passionate educators, their consultative approach ensures that each student receives personalized instruction designed to help them meet their academic goals while building confidence and a love for learning.

