Donald Trump Jr to Keynote the DC Blockchain Summit

WASHINGTON DC, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Chamber (TDC), the world’s first and largest blockchain trade association, today announced that President Trump’s son Don Jr. has joined its updated lineup of speakers for the 10th annual DC Blockchain Summit, the premier event for blockchain professionals, policymakers, and innovators. The Summit, sponsored by Chainlink, will be held in Washington’s Capital Turnaround state-of-the-art event venue next week on March 26, 2025.



Trump will be joining virtually at 11:05 a.m. as part of a panel called “Digital Liberty: Expanding Global Access to Digital Assets and DeFi,” moderated in person by IOHK Founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson. Trump will be joined by Zach Folkman, Chase Herro and Zach Witkoff, the Co-Founders of World Liberty Financial, the pioneering DeFi protocol and governance platform inspired by Donald J. Trump. Trump is also one of World Liberty Financial’s Web3 Ambassadors, along with Barron Trump and Eric Trump. President Donald Trump is World Liberty Financial’s Chief Crypto Advocate. Trump actively oversees The Trump Organization’s extensive property portfolio and the expansion of the company’s real estate, retail, commercial, hotel and golf interests.

“The first few months of the new Trump administration have been as consequential a period as we’ve ever seen for blockchain, especially from a policy perspective. Donald Trump Jr. has undoubtedly helped inform the new administration’s receptiveness, and outside the halls of policy, remains one of the best advocates for crypto and blockchain as the future of finance,” said Perianne Boring, Founder and CEO, The Digital Chamber (TDC). “It is a crucial time to align industry and policymakers to ensure the U.S. leads the world in blockchain innovation and the DC Blockchain Summit is creating that conversation with the industry’s top thought and policy leaders.”



The event’s full agenda is now live at https://www.dcblockchainsummit.com/agenda. This year’s lineup of Summit speakers comprises a broad spectrum of backgrounds, including blockchain pioneers, industry executives and policymakers to discuss the key areas of opportunity, considerations and friction points that need to be resolved to enable institutional engagement. The event will be livestreamed exclusively on Rumble.



Speakers include:

Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Strategy, Inc

Richard Teng, CEO, Binance

Paolo Ardoino, CEO, Tether

Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder, Chainlink

Stani Kulechov, Founder, Aave Labs

Avery Ching, CEO, Aptos Labs

Tigran Gambaryan, Head of Financial Crime Compliance, Binance

Thomas J. Lee, Co-founder, Head Of Research, Fundstrat/FS Insight

Wyoming Governor. Mark Gordon

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz

U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis

U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty

U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy

U.S. Sen Kirsten Gillibrand

House Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill

Digital Asset Subcommittee Chairman Bryan Steil

SEC Commissioner HESTER M. PEIRCE

Hon. David Burt, Premier, Government of Bermuda

Among many more...



The DC Blockchain Summit for the last decade has brought together the most influential voices leading the blockchain and digital asset ecosystem, connecting them with the nation’s top policymakers and regulators for crucial discussions and conversations on key issues that will define the future of the industry and its success. This exclusive event features policymakers shaping legislation and regulations impacting blockchain development, as well as CEOs, leading companies, and investors who align with The Digital Chamber’s mission to drive the industry into the future.



For more information on the DC Blockchain Summit, please visit https://www.dcblockchainsummit.com.



About The Digital Chamber:

The Digital Chamber is a Washington, D.C.-based, non-profit organization committed to promoting blockchain adoption. The Digital Chamber envisions a fair and inclusive digital and financial ecosystem where everyone has the opportunity to participate. Through targeted education, advocacy, and strategic collaborations with government and industry stakeholders, The Digital Chamber drives innovation and shapes policies that create a favorable environment for the blockchain technology ecosystem. For more information visit www.digitalchamber.org.



Media Contact:

Digitalchamber@transformgroup.com