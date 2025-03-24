Davis Commodities Announces Issuance of New Shares Amounting to USD 30 Million

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ: DTCK) is pleased to announce its decision to issue new shares amounting to USD 30 million, marking a strategic move to fuel the company's growth and expansion initiatives.

Benefits of the New Share Issue:

The issuance of new shares will provide Davis Commodities with a significant influx of capital, enabling the company to pursue various strategic opportunities aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, driving revenue growth, and expanding its market presence.

Utilization of New Funds:

The proceeds from the new share issue will be allocated towards several key areas to further strengthen Davis Commodities' position in the global market:

Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A): Davis Commodities will explore potential M&A opportunities to expand its portfolio, enhance its market competitiveness, and capture synergies that contribute to long-term value creation. For example, the company is currently in negotiations to acquire up to 49% equity stake in a agricultural trading company. If the deal is finalized, it is expected to make a substantial contribution to revenue and profits. Investments for Future Growth: The new funds will be strategically invested in initiatives that foster sustainable growth and innovation, positioning Davis Commodities for long-term success in the ever-evolving commodities market landscape. The company is seeking to establish offices in promising regions and explore new business opportunities in select agricultural products. By leveraging our logistics and sales network more effectively, we aim to increase revenue while minimizing and spreading related operating costs. Expansion of Supply Chain Management: Davis Commodities aims to optimize its supply chain operations by investing in infrastructure, technology, and processes that streamline logistics, improve efficiency, and ensure timely delivery of commodities to customers worldwide. In the current tense global trade environment, having a strong advantage in supply chain management not only helps to reduce costs and risks but also serves as a source of revenue. Efficiency Enhancement Projects: The company plans to implement efficiency enhancement projects across various operational facets to drive cost savings, improve productivity, and enhance overall operational performance. Improving operational efficiency will not only better control costs but also enhance profit performance. Adoption of AI into Business: Embracing cutting-edge technologies, Davis Commodities intends to integrate AI solutions into its business processes to enhance decision-making, optimize trading strategies, and unlock new opportunities in the commodities market. The ability to quickly identify changes in market supply and demand is beneficial for enhancing business planning and profitability.



CEO Statement:

Ms. Li Peng Leck, Executive Chairwoman and Executive Director of Davis Commodities Limited, commented, "The issuance of new shares amounting to USD 30 million represents a significant milestone for Davis Commodities. We are excited about the opportunities this capital infusion presents, allowing us to accelerate our growth trajectory, drive innovation, and create long-term value for our shareholders."

The issuance of new shares underscores Davis Commodities' commitment to strategic expansion, operational excellence, and sustainable growth in the dynamic commodities market. For more details, you may refer to the F-3 form in the SEC filings section on our website.

About Davis Commodities Limited

Davis Commodities Limited is a Singapore-based investment holding company with an extensive footprint in the global agricultural commodities market. The company specializes in the trading and distribution of staples such as sugar, rice, and edible oils, with a strong presence across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. As a Nasdaq-listed entity, Davis Commodities is committed to delivering value through diversification, innovation, and sustainable business practices.

