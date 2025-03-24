PowerPlan Announces NXT: 30 Years of Industry Expertise, Now Powered by AI

ATLANTA, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan, Inc., a leading provider of financial software solutions for the energy industry, today announced PowerPlan NXT at its 2025 ELEVATE user conference in Atlanta. The new SaaS platform empowers tax and accounting professionals to optimize financial assets throughout their lifecycle. Purpose-built for asset-intensive companies, NXT integrates operational and financial data to facilitate specialized accounting treatments, accommodate complex tax requirements, and support rate-making processes.

“NXT is the next-generation tax and accounting solution that organizations need to tackle complex financial challenges with confidence,” said Todd Bransford, Chief Product Officer, PowerPlan. “It includes all the robust features our customers count on from PowerPlan, now with a reimagined user experience and infused with AI. This innovation ensures they can maximize their financial performance with even greater efficiency and ease."

During the afternoon keynote, Bransford provided an overview of the NXT platform and its expected benefits. As part of the ELEVATE Solution Zone, attendees this week can preview the new innovations, including AI-based enhancements that will identify and reduce data quality errors, yielding better financial outcomes downstream.

NXT reinforces PowerPlan’s continued investment in SaaS solutions as more customers transition critical enterprise products to the cloud. Today, customers can kick-start their cloud journey with Tax Fixed Assets (TFA), the premier solution for tax depreciation and deferred tax processes trusted by more than 20 leading utility companies nationwide. Building on the momentum of TFA, PowerPlan is set to launch a new tax provision solution in late 2025, which supports critical monthly provision accruals for businesses in regulated industries.

PowerPlan NXT will be available in 2026 and is adoptable on a modular basis, allowing each customer to prioritize and implement their most critical financial tools—no matter where they are in their cloud journey.

For more information on PowerPlan NXT, visit www.powerplan.com/NXT.

About PowerPlan

For more than 30 years, PowerPlan has helped utility and energy companies make the right financial decisions to improve lives and power the world. Through our industry-leading expertise, innovative technology, and vast experience listening to and working in tandem with our clients, PowerPlan software sets the standard that CFOs can count on for financial clarity. PowerPlan operates as an independent subsidiary of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP) a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.powerplan.com.

