Biafra Republic Government in Exile Advances Independence Efforts Following Historic Self-Referendum

Ebube, United States of Biafra, March 24, 2025

Reading of the Declaration of Independence by Dr. Bryson C. Okeoma during event in Lahti, Finland (Source: BRGIE)



Following a successful international convention in Lahti, Finland, held from November 29 to December 3, 2024, the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE) continues its dedicated work towards securing full independence for the Biafran people, despite several significant challenges. The landmark self-referendum on Biafran self-determination, which concluded with over 50 million affirmative votes, culminated in the formal reading of the Declaration of Independence by Dr. Bryson C. Okeoma, currently the BRGIE Minister of Foreign Affairs, on November 29, 2024. Ratification of both the self-referendum and the Declaration of Independence occurred on December 2, officially marking this day as Biafra's independence declaration through the BRGIE.

Additionally, the BRGIE recently adopted new bylaws emphasizing transparent governance and democratic accountability. Key provisions include clear election procedures for officials, regular financial audits to maintain integrity, and a structured amendment process, reflecting the organization's dedication to responsive governance. This restructuring allows the BRGIE to align itself with international standards for governance, accountability, and ethical leadership. One can read the full bylaws here. As part of the ongoing state-building efforts, Ebube has been designated as the capital city of the United States of Biafra.

Despite this major step forward, the movement for independence faces significant challenges. Prime Minister Ekpa Simon Njoku, who has been instrumental in leading BRGIE's diplomatic and political strategies, was recently arrested and detained under controversial circumstances, underscoring the tensions surrounding the independence movement. In Ekpa’s absence, Acting Prime Minister Nkere was elected to continue BRGIE’s diplomatic outreach.

Acting Prime Minister Nkere, working closely with the BRGIE Advisory Council, lobbyist Mr. Elias Gerasoulis of Moran Global Strategists, and BRGIE lawyer Mr Arman Dabiri of Arman Dabiri & Associates, has made tremendous progress reaching out to the US Congress, most notably during recent visits to Washington, D.C, with many more to come. Nkere has met with several U.S. congressional members and influential policy advisors, advocating for international recognition of Biafra’s sovereignty as a pathway to stability and peace in the broader Sahel region.

"The overwhelming results of this referendum clearly express the determination and resolve of the Biafran people," stated Acting Prime Minister Nkere. "We remain committed to peaceful, diplomatic engagement despite recent setbacks and call on the international community to support the legitimate aspirations of our citizens for freedom, security, and prosperity."

BRGIE reaffirms its commitment to pursuing international recognition through peaceful and diplomatic means, urging the global community to acknowledge the United States of Biafra’s right to exist as an independent and sovereign nation.

